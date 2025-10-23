‘We can kill 2 people a year’: ScubaToys remarks caught on video

The controversy surrounding the still-unexplained death of 12-year-old Dylan Harrison in a Texas lake in August has taken another disturbing turn with the surfacing of an eight-year-old video clip.

It shows the owner of ScubaToys.com, which would later organise Dylan’s entry-level training, referring in an unguarded moment to the number of trainee deaths the dive-shop could survive without consequences.

It was John Banks, a former regional director of NAUI, the agency that provides training courses for ScubaToys, who shared the video with Fox 4. The TV station has led the way in investigating Dylan’s death at the Scuba Ranch inland site in August.

ScubaToys is a family-owned business in Carrollton, Texas and claims to be one of the USA’s largest dive-shops. The video shows owner Joe Johnson and his wife Sandy addressing instructors in the store with, in shot, a regional director for another training agency, NASE.

In the clip one of the unseen instructors is heard advising Johnson to take lawsuits seriously, warning him that regulator warranties can become void if specified mouthpieces are not used.

Johnson replies: “All I know is we’ve killed what? Four people? Five people? And we’ve never even done a deposition. Our insurance company just settles. John Witherspoon says we can kill two people a year, ‘we are fine’.”

When his wife interjects: “We don’t want that to happen”, Johnson says that he was “just kidding”. But the words: “Challenge accepted!” can then be heard from among the instructors.

ScubaToys store in Carrollton, Texas

Video sent to NAUI

The insurer referred to is reported to no longer be in business. The shocked instructor who had made the recording later stopped working for ScubaToys but sent all 45 minutes of footage to John Banks, himself a former ScubaToys instructor.

Banks says he had expected NAUI to withdraw support from ScubaToys after passing the video on to its then-CEO via a training standards officer, but he later learnt that the footage had been deemed “not actionable”.

Banks, who worked for NAUI as a course director trainer and member of the board of directors until 2020, says he felt compelled to share the video now after seeing recent reports on Dylan’s death.

“I’ve known Joe [Johnson] a lot of years, I don’t know what would have caused that level of indifference about student safety,” he told Fox 4, which has received no response to requests for comment from ScubaToys or NAUI.

How Dylan went missing

Last picture of Dylan Harrison

Dylan Harrison was one of eight students on an open-water certification dive at the Scuba Ranch facility on 16 August with instructor William Armstrong, who also works as a deputy sheriff, and divemaster Jonathan Roussel. She was buddied with another 12-year-old.

Following an aborted descent to a 5m platform in poor visibility the group resurfaced, but according to at least one of the trainees the second descent was unco-ordinated, which was when Dylan went missing.

No immediate search appears to be have been launched, but when instructor-trainer Richard Thomas who was working nearby learnt that a young trainee was missing he sent his instructors to look for her. One of them found her 13m deep seven minutes later, though by then it was too late to save her life.

Thomas then reported finding Armstrong “bone-dry” away from the scene, the instructor insisting that he had done nothing wrong. “He should have never left the water,” commented Banks. “You are the last to leave the water.”

John Banks left NAUI in 2020

Pointing out that scuba-diving is self-regulated, he added: “We have spent years and decades doing it the right way. What I’m seeing is a transition to what has happened. It could become normal if we don’t fix this.”

Texas Rangers get involved

According to the Harrison family’s lawyer David Concannon, the local Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office had waited fewer than 100 minutes after the girl was pronounced dead before informing her relatives that the case was closed.

The sheriffs later insisted that the case remained open but Concannon was told that the two dive-professionals’ computers would not be analysed and later that the divemaster had lost his. No information has been forthcoming about Dylan’s own computer.

Amid mounting criticism of the apparently lukewarm investigation the Texas Rangers, a law-enforcement agency with state-wide jurisdiction, are now reported to be “assisting” Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, more than two months on from the fatal incident the Scuba Ranch has issued a statement distancing the lake venue from the training operation.

The Scuba Ranch

“Immediately after this event occurred, out of an abundance of caution, we permanently suspended the instructor from teaching at our facility,” it says of Armstrong, adding that ScubaToys was also suspended from training at the lake pending the results of the official investigation.

“This step was taken solely to ensure that safety remains the top priority for divers while at the Scuba Ranch,” runs the statement. “We do require that all instructors using our facilities follow recognised scuba safety standards outlined by their credentialling agency, as well as professional judgment, to train students safely.”