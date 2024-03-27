Diver dies, 17 rescued at windy Malta shore-dive site

A Dutch scuba diver has died and 17 others had to be rescued after strong winds blew over the Cirkewwa shore-diving site in Malta yesterday afternoon (26 March), making exits from the water problematic.

Cirkewwa reef is considered suitable for shore-diving for all levels of diver, and the popular wreck of the British tug Rozi by all but beginners. The site is also visited by divers on boats, especially from the nearby island of Gozo.

Force six south-westerly winds with gusts of up to force nine had prompted local weather warnings but many divers were already at the site in the early afternoon.

Staff from local dive schools told local press that the diving had been normal at Cirkewwa that morning, but from about 12.30 the waves had grown higher, making it difficult for divers to control their exits.

The police were called after 1pm and responded along with Civil Protection Department and Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) personnel. On reaching the scene they found that four divers had managed to make it to safety, and launched a search and rescue operation for the 14 others reported missing.

Patrol boats and an AFM helicopter were used to pick up divers over the next two to three hours. Two or more multi-national groups were said to have been caught up in the incident, with at least one dive-school group involved. In Malta, shore-diving is often also carried out by independent groups of visiting divers.

Ambulances took four male divers to Mater Dei hospital near the capital Valletta with one, a 45-year-old man from the Netherlands, declared dead on arrival. The other three were reported not to be in critical condition.

Cirkewwa lies near the ferry terminal for crossings between Malta and Gozo, and the service had to be temporarily suspended while the search and rescue operation was carried out. Police are investigating the incident and a magistrate has launched an inquiry.

Also on Divernet: A taste of German WW2 metal off Malta, A taste of German WW2 metal off Malta, Heritage Malta adds three plane wrecks, Malta sub dives sink conspiracy theory