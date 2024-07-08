Lifeboat responds to divers off Portland

Last Updated on July 8, 2024 by Steve Weinman

When two scuba divers were reported to have ascended too rapidly off Portland at around 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon (7 July), the Coastguard asked Weymouth lifeboat volunteers to go out to their dive-boat to check their condition.

The RNLI crew arrived, examined the divers and found that one of them appeared to have decompression illness and would require further medical assistance. The diver was taken onto the lifeboat before being transferred to a Coastguard rescue helicopter and airlifted to Poole Hospital for further assessment.

