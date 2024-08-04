The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
RNLI 200: Life-savers take a moment

Jersey RNLI
Jersey RNLI

Lifeboat teams around the UK and Ireland took part in a special occasion dubbed “One Moment for One Crew” on 1 August – to create a photographic record of everyone involved with the RNLI in its 200th anniversary year.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, which was founded as a charity in 1824, had asked its volunteers and staff to take a photo of themselves, their crew or their team representing their RNLI roles at as close to 18:24 hours on 1.8.24 as possible. 

Swanage RNLI take a moment
Swanage RNLI

Wherever they happened to be, whether lifeguards on a beach, lifeboat crew at a station, fund-raisers at an event, volunteers in a museum or boat-builders manufacturing lifeboats, the idea was to catch a slice of their daily activities. The resulting photos will be used to create a montage image online.

The project was always at risk of being disrupted by a shout. “At North Berwick RNLI the photo-call was interrupted by a pager tasking the crew to rescue someone from the water,” says the RNLI. “They launched the lifeboat at 18:23, just one minute before they were due to take their crew photo.

“At 18:24, they were powering around the harbour wall, on their way to carry out a successful rescue.” See the video below. 

Last-moment shout for North Berwick RNLI
Portrush RNLI
Portrush RNLI
Tobermory RNLI
Tobermory RNLI
Whitby RNLI
Whitby RNLI
Hoylake RNLI
Hoylake RNLI

‘‘During our 200th anniversary year we have been remembering our past, celebrating the lifesaving service we provide today, and aiming to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters,” said Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the 200th anniversary programmes. 

Wexford RNLI
Wexford RNLI
Llandudno RNLI
Llandudno RNLI

“One Moment for One Crew is very much about celebrating the people of today’s RNLI and, we hope, inspiring those future generations who will take the RNLI into its third century of lifesaving.”

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its volunteer crews and lifeguards have saved more than 146,000 lives – an average of two lives saved daily for 200 years.

Sheringham RNLI
Sheringham RNLI
Porthmeor RNLI Lifeguards
Porthmeor RNLI Lifeguards
Poole RNLI
Poole RNLI
Tenby RNLI (Nathan Lowe)
Tenby RNLI (Nathan Lowe)

It operates 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland, including four on the Thames, and has seasonal lifeguards on 238 lifeguarded beaches around the UK. It designs and builds its own lifeboats and runs domestic and international water safety programmes.

The photographic moment is one of a range of events and programmes that the charity has organised to mark its bicentenary. Find out more.

