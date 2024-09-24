Search for diver in Cornwall called off

A major search and rescue operation for a scuba diver who went missing in Falmouth Bay in Cornwall on 22 September was called off by HM Coastguard that night.

The diver had been reported as failing to return to the dive-boat at a site east of St Anthony Head just after mid-day.

The Coastguard called out SAR helicopters from Newquay, St Athan and Lee-on-Solent, along with the Falmouth and Lizard RNLI lifeboats, while other boats in the area supported the search. The operation continued through the afternoon and evening until about 9.30pm.

Devon & Cornwall Police said that the diver’s family had been informed.

