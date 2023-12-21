Killer whales treat lifeboat crew

The volunteer crew from RNLI Longhope were on a routine training session in Scapa Flow early on the morning of Sunday, 17 December, when they were treated to an unexpected and prolonged encounter with half a dozen killer whales.

Swimming off the coast of St Margaret’s Hope, the cetaceans were from what is known as the 65s pod, regular visitors to the Orkney Islands that include one male known as Busta.

The crew enjoy the killer whale display (RNLI Longhope)

“It was an amazing encounter,” said trainee navigator Alan Mackinnon. “There were about six orca, including a calf and a bull. They were swimming around and under the boat, tail-slapping and jumping in the air. They gave us a brilliant acrobatic display.

“To see these majestic creatures up close, and in their natural environment, was an absolute privilege and an experience that I will never forget.”

