Search for diver off Dorset stood down

A search and rescue operation launched off Dorset’s Jurassic Coast on Saturday in a bid to locate a missing scuba diver was stood down yesterday (26 May).

Few details are available but the diver was reported missing at about 2.50pm, according to the Coastguard, which co-ordinated the search.

Two of its helicopters, a fixed-wing aircraft and lifeboats from Weymouth and Swanage were involved in searching the area through the rest of the day, with crews of all vessels in the vicinity asked to be vigilant.

The RNLI crews stood down at 10.30pm with the Coastguard continuing its aerial search until midnight, while broadcasts to vessels were issued throughout the night. Operations resumed on Sunday morning but the search was called off later that day.

