‘Unsafe & unprofessional’ Chinese sonar hits divers

Divers hot by sonar: HMAS Toowoomba (US Navy)
HMAS Toowoomba (US Navy)
Follow Divernet on Google News

We know that sonar poses a danger to whales and dolphins, but how do the pulses affect humans under water? Australian naval divers had an unwanted taste of the experience this week after a Chinese destroyer ignored their ship's diver-down warnings.

Australia’s defence minister and deputy prime minister Richard Marles launched a tirade against the Chinese government, calling the conduct of its People’s Liberation Army-Navy destroyer Ningbo “unsafe and unprofessional”.

The incident occurred on 14 November, while the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Toowoomba was in international waters in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. After conducting operations in support of UN sanctions enforcement, it had been heading for a Japanese port on a scheduled visit. 

Fishing-nets then became entangled around the 116m frigate’s propellers, so it stopped to enable divers to remove them. “At all times, HMAS Toowoomba communicated its intention to conduct diving operations on normal maritime channels, and using internationally recognised signals,” stated the minister.

Forced to exit the water

While the diving operations were underway Ningbo, which had been in the vicinity, approached Toowoomba. The frigate's crew reminded the Chinese vessel that diving was underway and asked that it keep clear.

Ningbo acknowledged receiving Toowoomba’s communications but maintained its approach. Soon afterwards, it was detected operating its hull-mounted sonar “in a manner that posed a risk to the safety of the Australian divers, who were forced to exit the water”. 

The divers were medically assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries. This was considered “likely due to being subjected to the sonar pulses from the Chinese destroyer”. 

“Defence has for decades undertaken maritime surveillance activities in the region and does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace,” stated Marles.  

According to the UK’s Diving Medical Advisory Committee, divers exposed to sonar transmissions can suffer from dizziness, hearing damage or other injuries to other sensitive organs, depending on the frequency and intensity of the sound.

“This may include neurological symptoms such as blurred vision, light-headedness, vibratory sensations in hands, arms and legs, and tremors in upper extremities,” it says. “The single most important criterion related to diver safety resulting from low-frequency sonar is that of disorientation due to vestibular stimulation.”

Also on Divernet: Caught on camera: divers rocked by earthquake, Did war games cause whale DCI?

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://www.divesoft.com/en/products/analyzers/dna #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

This video is private.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DNTU3ODQ4ODAzMjFERTI1

Divesoft Unveils New DNA Analyzer #scuba

Garmin Announce New Descent Mk3i Dive Computer #scuba #garmin #descentmk3 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/852159/pn/010-02752-13 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Garmin Announce New Descent Mk3i Dive Computer #scuba #garmin #descentmk3
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/852159/pn/010-02752-13

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMTIyMTBBMTA3RDUxNjlD

Garmin Announce New Descent Mk3i Dive Computer #scuba #garmin #descentmk3

https://www.shearwater.com/announcements/introducing-shearwater-tern/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://www.shearwater.com/announcements/introducing-shearwater-tern/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40Q0JERDMxNzcwNTk1M0Y0

Shearwater Announce New Tern Dive computer #shearwater #scuba #tern #computer

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks