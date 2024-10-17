Humpback whale back at sea after Scotland stranding

A nine-metre humpback whale appears to have successfully made its way back out to sea after stranding on the Scottish coastline on Tuesday.

At around 3.30pm on 15 October, British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) was alerted to a live stranded large whale off the coast of Southerness, in Dumfries and Galloway.

The beach in this area is almost flat, meaning about two kilometres of sand and rocks are left completely dry at low tide. Initial photos showed the whale was situated quite far offshore, making it difficult to identify the species and learn what condition the whale was in. However, members of the public reported they could hear the thuds of the whale thrashing its tail flukes, desperately trying to manoeuvre itself off the sand as the water around it dropped.

An alert was sent to local Marine Mammal Medics to attend and assess the situation. Meanwhile a resident couple, very knowledgeable on the substrate in the area, safely walked out to the whale to collect more photos for BDMLR while awaiting the arrival of the Medics and the Coastguard.

Their photos presented a humpback whale around nine metres long. The whale was gulping (as if it were filter-feeding through its baleen plates) and flailing its tail in the air, which propelled it deeper into the sand. The couple informed BDMLR that the incoming tide rushes in fairly quickly when it turns, so the rescue organisation were hopeful that the whale would only be stranded for a matter of hours before the water could hopefully refloat it without any intervention.

Humpback whale stranded in Scotland

The whale appeared to be in moderate condition, apart from the signs of stress it was showing, but as it began to tire it seemed to calm down and its breathing relaxed. By this time, the whale was drawing some attention from locals, but crowds were controlled as the Medics and the Coastguard arrived, allowing BDMLR to decide on the best course of action.

Large baleen whales are notoriously difficult to respond to due to their sheer size and weight making them impossible to move safely, so all BDMLR could do was ensure the whale was as comfortable as possible with first aid provision. Fortunately the whale had stranded only a couple of hours before low tide, so did not have to wait long for the returning tide to wash over the area to refloat it when the water was deep enough. By then, the team retreated to the shore to safety as the light was also disappearing and became impossible to identify where the whale was, so BDMLR stood down and sent a Medic out at first light on 16 October to see if everyone's hopes had come true.

Thankfully, there was no sign of the whale along the coast or for about a mile offshore, however this doesn’t necessarily mean it won't appear again. Medics will be monitoring the coastline over the coming days to check if it has restranded.

Humpback whale live strandings in the UK are very few and far between, with BDMLR having responded to only a handful. Previous strandings have usually involved the animal not fully beaching but grounding themselves in shallow water before being able to free themselves again.

BDMLR would to extend a huge thanks to the HM Coastguard for their support and, of course, to their dedicated Marine Mammal Medics for responding to this incident. BDMLR hope the humpback recovers fully and was merely caught out by the huge tides in this region.

Photo credit: BDMLR