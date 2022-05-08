Incident on Zenobia, death at Elphinstone

Zeobia ferry wreck, Larnaca, Cyprus incident
The Zenobia ferry wreck (Mal B)

A male scuba diver was taken to hospital in what was reported to be a serious condition yesterday (7 May), following a dive on the famed Zenobia ferry wreck off Larnaca in Cyprus.

The 60-year-old, described as a tourist, was diving from a boat with his wife, two friends and an instructor at around 11am, according to the Cyprus News Agency. 

He began to ascend, apparently suddenly, from a depth of around 20m, although it was not clear how far into the dive he was at that stage. The shallowest part of the 172m-long wreck is at around 18m.

The others in his group followed the diver to the surface and helped him out of the water. An ambulance responded to an emergency call and transferred him to Larnaca general hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile a diver is reported to have died at Ephinstone reef in the Egyptian Red Sea on 2 May. Few details have emerged, but a British liveaboard diver present at the dive-site the following day has told Divernet that he witnessed the body of a man being recovered from the water onto another liveaboard nearby, Sea Serpent

It was not clear whether the diver who died had originally been a passenger on Sea Serpent, and although the body had been mutilated by what appeared to be one or more large shark-bites, it was not confirmed whether this had occurred before or after death.

Nationalities of the divers have yet to be confirmed in either incident. Sea Serpent Fleet and Egypt’s Chamber of Diving & Water Sports have been approached for comment.

