Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 dates Announced

A Premier Gateway to the Underwater World!

The 19th Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 2025 is set to make waves from 13 to 15 June 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur. A premier event in the diving calendar, has once again drawn global attention to the booming of underwater tourism sector worldwide.

Essential Platform

In its eighteen years of existence, MIDE has drawn over 250,000 attendees to the expo, solidifying its position as an essential platform for the diving community and aficionados for watersports. The expo, this year is expected to be a great celebration of the diving community, to draw a diverse audience of divers, watersports and boating enthusiasts, and industry professionals from across the globe.

A Hub for Diving Enthusiasts

MIDE 2025 will continue its tradition of bringing together industry professionals, diving operators, manufacturers, and passionate divers, watersports and boating fans under one roof. From seasoned divers seeking the latest gear and destinations to beginners wanting to learn more about the sport, the expo will offer a plethora of options for all.

The expo serves as a one-stop hub for everything related to the underwater world, including equipment, courses, travel, conservation, and various water sports. Visitors will have the chance to engage with local and international brands, while exhibitors can leverage the event for increased brand visibility and valuable sales leads.

MIDE 2025 will continue to be a beacon of innovation, education, and conservation, ensuring that the wonders of the above and below underwater world remain accessible, awe-inspiring, and protected through the dialogue/forum at the expo.

Exhibitors Registration is opened

Exhibitors around the globe are invited to register to showcase top-tier diving equipment, cutting-edge dive technology, and exotic unique dive sites, to create an immersive experience for attendees.

Early registration is advised to secure a spot to avoid disappointment. For more details, interested parties can reach out to the organizing team at info@mide.com.my.

Regular updates can be found on the official website at www.mide.com.my and through social media channels. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @MIDEEXPO.

About the Organizer:

AsiaEvents Exsic (AEE) is the experienced organizer behind MIDE, with a rich background in event management, exhibitions, media services, and project management. Established in Malaysia, AEE has 28years of expertise in leisure and hospitality projects, as well as international and local exhibitions, seminars, and conferences. Recognized for their excellence, AEE won several awards for their outstanding efforts in organizing MIDE and Business Events.