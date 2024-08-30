The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Flying spaghetti monsters among deep seamount rarities

Rarely seen Bathyphysa conifera or flying spaghetti monster (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Deep-sea lifeform rarities, 20 possible new species and a new 3km-high seamount have been found across a submerged South Pacific mountain chain during a month-long expedition led by the Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI).

The discoveries were made along the Nazca Ridge, 1,450km off the coast of Chile, using multibeam echo-sounding equipment from the research vessel Falkor to map the area, and exploring it more closely from the ROV SuBastian.

ROV supervisor Michael Rae operates SuBastian from the Mission Control Room (Misha Vallejo Prut : Schmidt Ocean Institute)
The scientists mapped in high resolution the as-yet unnamed seamount, which covers an area of about 70sq km, and found that it rose more than 3km from the seabed, from a depth of 4.1km to just under 1km from the surface.

When the 4.5km-rated SuBastian carried out an exploratory dive on one its ridges it came across sponge gardens and ancient corals. 

The team also mapped and explored nine other currently unprotected seamounts, one of which harboured what was described as a pristine 800sq m deep-sea coral garden, colonised by creatures such as rockfish, brittlestars and king crabs. 

Coral gardens with brittlestars, anemones and Pentaceros richardsoni and Helicolenus lengerichi fish (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Poecilasma king crab (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Golden coral (Chrysogorgia) with Uroptychus squat lobster, benthic ctenophore Lyrocteis sp and Calliaster seastar (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
The team also captured the first camera footage of a live Promachoteuthis squid. This genus is so rare that only three species have ever been described, based on a few dead samples found in nets, several in the late 19th century. 

First footage of a live Promachoteuthis squid (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Other rarities included the first Casper octopus to be seen in the South Pacific. Discovered in 2016 the blue octopus has yet to be scientifically described or formally named, and it was seen at a depth of 4,443m. Also prized sightings were two Bathyphysa siphonophores, aka “flying spaghetti monsters”.

The first time the octopus nicknamed Casper has been seen in the South Pacific. Discovered in 2016 it has not been scientifically described or formally named, seen 4,443m deep (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Sea toad (Chaunacops coloratus) using its pectoral fins braced against both rock and sand (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Large bamboo coral holding benthic ctenophores, barnacles, a seastar and ophiuroids (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Both the Nazca and adjoining Salas y Gómez Ridge are currently being considered for designation as a high seas marine protected area.

This was SOI’s third expedition this year on the Nazca and Salas y Gómez Ridges, with some 25 seamounts now explored. the previous trips in January and February documented more than 150 previously unknown species, as well as range extensions for animals not previously known to live there. 

The new as-yet unnamed seamount (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Paragorgia (bubblegum coral) covered with Midas touch (Yellow Parazoanthidae) (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Squat lobster in the genus Sternostylus, thought to be a newly identified species (ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)
Before the expeditions 1,019 species had been known to live in this part of the Pacific but that number has now been extended beyond 1,300 and is still growing. 

The findings will be sent to Ocean Census, the international alliance led by the Nippon Foundation and Nekton to accelerate the discovery and protection of ocean life.

Its researchers and hydrographers from the Centre for Coastal & Ocean Mapping / Joint Hydrographic Centre at the University of New Hampshire were present on the expedition, the latter carrying out the mapping.

“The discovery of a new seamount almost 2 miles tall – almost four times as tall as the Burj Khalifa – with a vibrant ecosystem was very exciting,” said co-chief scientist and SOI executive director Dr. Jyotika Virmani. 

“Only 26% of the seafloor has been mapped to this high resolution and each expedition on Falkor brings into focus a little more of the unknown seabed and life on our home planet.”

