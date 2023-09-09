Mystery of the golden orb

It was described as a “yellow hat” by the ROV videographer who first spotted the mystery object on a deep Gulf of Alaska seamount on 30 August but, on closer examination, “golden orb” or “golden egg” seemed more appropriate. While their ship remains at sea, the scientists who found it still have no idea what it is.

The team were operating from the NOAA (National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration) research ship Okeanos Explorer, exploring a rocky outcrop 3.3km deep with the ROV Deep Discoverer on the seventh phase of its Seascape Alaska 5 exploration and mapping expedition.

The smooth, dome-shaped golden specimen measured just over 10cm across and was stuck firmly to a rock among a scattering of white sponges, with a small hole or tear near its base revealing that its interior colouring was similar to the outside.

The specimen was collected using a suction sampler (NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska)

The scientists were baffled, initially speculating that the object could be a dead sponge attachment, a coral or an egg-casing.

“Isn’t the deep sea so delightfully strange?” said expedition co-ordinator Sam Candio of NOAA Ocean Exploration. “While we were able to collect the ‘golden orb’ and bring it onto the ship, we still are not able to identify it beyond the fact that it is biological in origin.

“We likely won’t learn more until we are able to get it into a laboratory setting where we can continue to pull from the collective expertise of the scientific community with more sophisticated tools than we are able to maintain on the ship.”

While finding it “somewhat humbling” to be stumped by the orb, Candio said it was a reminder of “how little we know about our own planet and how much is left to learn and appreciate about our ocean”.

Less orb-like in the wet lab on Okeanos Explorer (NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska)

“New species have the potential to reveal new sources for medical therapies and vaccines, food, energy, and other societal benefits and knowledge,” he said.

“Collectively, the data and information gathered during this expedition will help us close gaps in our understanding of this part of the planet, so we can better manage and protect it.”

The Seascape Alaska 5 expedition continues until 16 September, with daily live-streamed ROV dives from around 6pm to 1am BST that can be followed live.

