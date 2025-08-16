Reggie the dolphin prompts interaction alert

A solitary bottlenose dolphin spotted off the UK’s South Coast and interacting with water-users has prompted the Marine Management Organisation to issue an urgent warning.

“We’re increasingly concerned about a lone dolphin spotted in Lyme Bay, Dorset, following multiple potential marine wildlife disturbance offences observed online and shared on social media,” says the MMO.

The dolphin, thought to be a young male and nicknamed Reggie, has a set of distinctive gashes on its right flank below the dorsal fin, suspected to have been caused by a boat propeller.

After seeing various online postings of encounters with Reggie, the MMO has warned that no-one should swim with, touch, feed or approach any wild dolphins, however friendly they might seem.

“If a dolphin approaches you, calmly leave the area,” it advises. “Human interaction can cause dolphins to lose their natural wariness, leading to injury or even death. Disturbed dolphins are also known to become aggressive toward people.”

Detailed advice

The MMO recommends that anyone encountering dolphins should follow the detailed advice issued by the conservation charity Whale & Dolphin Conservation.

“Whales, dolphins and porpoises need to feed, rest, socialise and reproduce to stay healthy and to keep their populations strong,” says WDC. “If you get too close to these activities and disrupt their natural behaviour, you might unwittingly cause changes to an individual’s breathing, hamper their ability to feed or stop them getting the rest that they need.”

It advises watching dolphins only from shore, and for boat-users: “If dolphins or whales approach your craft, maintain slow speed and steady course. Let them control the encounter. Be calm and quiet when you’re close to whales and dolphins.”

Anyone operating a boat should know how to recognise, record and report human disturbance, even by an accredited operator, says WDC, and inform the police of any suspected wildlife offence by calling 101, obtaining an incident number and if possible photographing or videoing the activity.

Boat-users are advised to approach the scene only if they can do so carefully from behind and to the side, making no sudden changes in speed or direction. There should never be more than two boats within a 300m “caution zone”, the wildlife should not feel boxed in, and boats should not stay for more than 15 minutes.

They should keep away altogether “if the wildlife has already spent a prolonged period with vessels nearby”, says WDC.

Earlier this summer, in a reminder that dolphins can be less benign than they might appear, the first reported observation of bottlenose dolphins ganging up to kill a common dolphin calf emerged in Cardigan Bay in west Wales.