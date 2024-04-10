The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Wanted: Divers’ oceanic & basking shark sightings

Follow Divernet on Google News
Oceanic whitetip encounters are prized around the diving world (Shark Trust)
Oceanic whitetip shark encounters are prized around the diving world (Shark Trust)

In case you missed the memo, April is “Citizen Science Month”, prompting Plymouth-based charity the Shark Trust to step up its push to get more divers involved in sharing data about any sharks and rays they come across.

In fact this reporting can be done any month, and from any part of the world, but for 2024 the Shark Trust is particularly keen to hear about sightings of oceanic whitetip and basking sharks. Sightings can be reported via the Shark Trust’s website or its app, downloadable free from app stores.

Known for their long dorsal and pectoral fins, oceanic whitetips were once the most abundant oceanic-pelagic species of shark on the planet, says the trust.

Oceanic whitetip shark (Shark Trust)
Oceanic whitetip sharks are Critically Endangered (Shark Trust)

However, their inquisitive nature made them easy prey for fisheries, while their low reproductive rate put them at high risk of population depletion, with declines of up to 99% reported in certain sea areas. 

They have been listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List since 2019, as well as on CITES Appendix II and CMS Appendix I, in a bid to slow their decline. They are also the only species prohibited from being caught by all tuna regional fisheries management organisations.

Oceanic whitetips are however still targeted or caught as bycatch in parts of the world, making conservationists anxious to put more effective management measures in place – and that calls for good data.

Images submitted with sightings that include consent for use in conservation messaging bring divers the chance of winning an oceanic whitetip T-shirt and mug. This competition runs well beyond Citizen Science Month – until the end of July’s Shark Month.

The Shark Trust’s oceanic whitetip T-shirt (Shark Trust)
The Shark Trust’s oceanic whitetip T-shirt (Shark Trust)

Basking sharks & egg-cases

The Shark Trust also wants eagle eyes kept out for basking sharks during their summer plankton-eating months (April-October), and asks for reports to be made to its Basking Shark Sightings database. 

Hotspots around the British Isles include south-west England, the Isle of Man, Ireland’s north coast and western Scotland – the latter mostly in the Sea of the Hebrides but also along other parts of the coast and even in sea lochs. 

Watch out for basking sharks this summer (Shark Trust)
Watch out for basking sharks this summer (Shark Trust)

Despite the thousands of sightings already on the database, the Shark Trust says it needs more data to understand “what is going on with population numbers and distribution”. 

For divers and snorkellers as well as non-divers and younger members of the family, the trust also runs the Great Eggcase Hunt each year to help with shark, ray and skate conservation.

While this is associated with foreshores, underwater eggcase reports are also sought, to establish exactly where elasmobranchs are laying their eggs

Also on Divernet: Shark Trust launches 5-project app, Divers asked to sign Big Shark Pledge, Divers snapshot 2,000 sharks & rays, PADI names 12 world-beating shark-dive sites

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://www.scuba.com/p-mrsp4dc/mares-puck-4-dive-computer https://www.scuba.com/l/Scuba-Gear/Computers Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

https://www.scuba.com/p-mrsp4dc/mares-puck-4-dive-computer
https://www.scuba.com/l/Scuba-Gear/Computers

Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yMzk0RjU2NDJBMzI5RDE2

Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba @thomasmartin390 hello, I had a question. I will soon acquire the MTX RC. However, I rarely dive in cold water but rather in warm water. Is it just as efficient in hot water? thanks for you reply #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba

@thomasmartin390
hello, I had a question. I will soon acquire the MTX RC. However, I rarely dive in cold water but rather in warm water. Is it just as efficient in hot water? thanks for you reply

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43MjE3M0ZBOUE4MjY1QTA1

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba @BrentHollett #askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane. What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba
@BrentHollett
#askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane.

What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FMUU5ODU1MDE0RTk1Q0Ew

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? @BrentHollett #askmark #scuba

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x