RAID comes up with a Scuba Reboot

Had an extended lay-off from diving, perhaps because of the pandemic, and now keen to get back up to speed? Scuba Reboot is a new initiative from training agency Dive RAID International, designed as a refresher course to help certified divers who feel their in-water skills might be rusty get back to a safe, comfortable and competent level.

The course includes a comprehensive revision of academic knowledge and at least one confined-water or pool session working on basic skills, says RAID. An additional open-water dive is optional. After successfully completing the course, divers receive a Scuba Reboot e-card.

“Scuba Reboot was the missing piece of RAID’s programme,” says training vice-president PJ Prinsloo. “Our instructors were telling us that Scuba Reboot would be a terrific addition, filling an obvious need right now with so many divers finally getting an opportunity to go diving after what’s been a longer-than-usual break between seasons.”

Prinsloo said that the course would work not only for RAID students but for any diver interested in learning more about “the RAID Way” of diving: “The course is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase what makes our way of teaching and our agency’s approach to dive-planning and execution a little different.”

As a one-day condensed refresher, RAID instructors can also use Scuba Reboot to assess the skill level and in-water comfort of candidates for advanced RAID courses.

Students must be certified RAID Cadet Diver, Junior Open Water 20 Diver or Open Water 20 Diver or the equivalent from a sister agency. Minimum age is 10, with modifications to instructor-student ratios as appropriate.

Dive RAID International offers recreational and technical-level instruction and support for divers using open-circuit and closed-circuit equipment, as well as freedivers. Divers are asked to contact their local RAID dive centre for details.

