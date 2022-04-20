Scuba Scene update: bookings to be honoured

In the wake of the news that Red Sea liveaboard Scuba Scene had caught fire but that all those aboard had been evacuated safely, as reported earlier on Divernet, the operator’s UK travel agent has provided an update on the situation – and offered reassurance for divers booked on upcoming trips.

“Thankfully everyone was evacuated off Scuba Scene safely and the guests have been provided with some money for essentials and clothing,” Oyster Diving’s Mark Murphy told Divernet. “The managers of Scuba Scene have kindly put them up in a 5* hotel, so they are being well looked after.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Managers Ahmed Fadel and Elke Bojanowski were said to be in the process of securing another boat, and had assured Oyster Diving that all future bookings would be able to go ahead.

They had been aboard Scuba Scene when the fire broke out, and making new arrangements was going ahead even though, as Murphy explained, “with all of their belongings including phones and laptops on board, communication is currently limited”.

Oyster Diving had booked two divers on the trip, and they were returning to the UK today (20 April). “Most of the guests had been from the USA,” reported Murphy. “Thankfully one of the crew-members managed to break into the saloon and rescue their passports – so that at least is some good news.”

The fire had broken out soon after the 43m steel-hulled vessel’s departure from Hurghada on a northern Red Sea itinerary, and was reported by one diver to have originated in the engine-room. The crew had mustered the guests and taken them off Scuba Scene in its two speedboats.

Murphy praised the managers and crew for the way in which they had responded to the emergency: “We are really pleased that the staff acted so promptly and efficiently to ensure that all of the guests were evacuated quickly, and are looking after them well,” he said.

