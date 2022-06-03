Seeking dive-sites for Adopt The Blue scheme

Adopt the Blue

Diver training agency PADI has launched “Adopt The Blue”, a campaign to form what it hopes will be the world’s biggest network of protected dive-sites. The initiative is an expansion of a previous scheme called Adopt A Dive-Site.

“Our goal is to create 10,000 Adopt The Blue sites by 2025, working with local communities and PADI operators to accelerate local conservation efforts where they are most needed, and to actively contribute towards protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030,” says Danna Moore, director of the PADI AWARE Foundation, which will manage the programme.

Potential sites could contain an iconic habitat or species, such as mangroves, shallow-water seagrass beds, nursery sites or breeding grounds, or be of particular economic benefit to local communities, though they don’t necessarily have to be diveable, says PAD AWARE.

Once the suggested sites are listed on the Adopt The Blue platform, the foundation will co-ordinate the appropriate local, regional and national conservation efforts.

Mission Hubs

Over the next decade, this programme to establish marine protected areas (MPAs) is intended to drive forward PADI’s existing “Blueprint For Ocean Action”, which it says underpins all its local conservation efforts on marine debris, protection of vulnerable species, restoration of coral-reef systems and tackling climate change. 

“With the scale and support of our Mission Hubs [PADI’s 6,600 dive centres and resorts and 128,000-plus professional members], divers and Ocean Torchbearers will be able to help countries meet their ocean-conservation commitments as well as driving forward the creation of coastal MPAs,” says Moore.

“This global collective effort of meaningful action at local levels will help us move the needle on the most urgent conservation issues facing our blue planet.”

PADI members who wish to suggest a site to be listed in time for the official World Ocean Day launch on 8 June are asked to visit the website.

Nominations are not currently open to recreational divers, but PADI AWARE says that public donations to Adopt the Blue from 6-11 June will be matched up to a total of US $100,000 by its MPA programme founding partner, the watchmaker Blancpain, in celebration of the day.

Also on Divernet: Watches & Rum To Help PADI Save The Ocean, PADI Links With Creatives To Help Save The Oceans and Scuba Is Meditation For New Ambassadiver

Follow Divernet on Google News

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Divernet Posts

Diver Magazine Relaunch

Diver magazine needs YOU!

Are you still lamenting the demise of Diver magazine? Well now you can help resurrect an icon as we seek to bring back the magazine

diver photographing the Invincible rudder

Divers find rudder that sank HMS Invincible

“Just when you think you’ve found everything, on a quick return to Invincible we located the 11.5m-long rudder,” reported Bournemouth University Maritime Archaeology, after Rachel

divers on reef

10 ways tech is rescuing coral

While this World Reef Day (1 June) is no time for complacency, PADI is at least able to offer divers two handfuls of scientific reasons

TecLine Lightjet Fins Review

TecLine Lightjet Fins Review

Tecline offers a variety of fins, all harking back to the dependable old JetFin style of technical fin, but for this first review, I thought

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

ABOUTCONTACT