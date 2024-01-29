First 4 graduate as diving safety managers

The first four Diving Safety Management students have just graduated from Malta’s Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS), three years on from the launch of what is said to be the first programme of its kind worldwide

The innovative Bachelor of Science degree course for diving professionals focuses on safety, scientific diving and sustainable management of the economic and environmental aspects of diving operations, and is intended to raise standards in the industry.

Promoted by the International School of Diving Safety & Medicine (ISDM), the course is a joint effort between ITS and dive insurer DAN Europe in collaboration with training agency PADI and Malta's Professional Diving Schools Association (PDSA), overseen by the islands' tourism, education and Gozo ministries.

Lectures are given at the ITS campus in Qala on Gozo to offer students “the unique advantage of enjoying fantastic diving opportunities at spectacular dive-sites”.

The four divers were among 300 ITS students who gathered at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta for the graduation ceremony, attended by Malta’s tourism minister Clayton Bartolo.

“Thanks to all those involved – organisers, partners, faculty, stakeholders,” said DAN Europe CEO Prof Alessandro Marroni. “I started this journey six years ago with many hopes but also many uncertainties. It is particularly gratifying to witness how the science of diving safety has now gained academic dignity.

“Congratulations to the students, Audrey, Paul, Ray, and Tiit. Their dedication, passion, and commitment will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the future of diving safety.”

