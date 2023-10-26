PADI introduces AWARE eco-tourist speciality

Divers can now become Ocean AWARE certified (PADI AWARE)
A new PADI AWARE Speciality eLearning course has been devised for anyone who feels they need help in bringing about positive ocean change, whether a diver or not. 

Described by PADI as fun, accessible and suitable for all age groups, the self-study section of the course can be completed online or offline using a computer or mobile device. While it can be taken at the student’s own pace, it should take no more than two hours. 

After the course, participants are invited to connect with a local participating PADI dive-centre and work through “10 Tips to Save the Ocean” in workshops conducted by a professional instructor. 

PADI eco-tourist course: Healthy Pacific marine life (Tourism Fiji / Markus Roth)
Healthy Pacific marine life (Tourism Fiji / Markus Roth)

Students can either arrange to visit the centre in person or opt for a virtual experience via two-way video online learning. This is necessary to complete the speciality to certification level, by which time they are deemed to have learnt to be “Ocean AWARE”, to respect marine wildlife and to behave as an eco-tourist. 

This means travelling to appreciate the natural beauty of a location while learning about local customs and minimising environmental impact, says PADI, and also involves learning to identify the most sustainable tour operators in any region.

Divers also learn to take responsible underwater images to inspire others, and to become stewards of the ocean “to ensure its health and vitality for future generations”.

The two-hour PADI AWARE Speciality eLearning course costs £33, half of which goes to fund the AWARE Foundation’s conservation work “to remove marine debris, secure protection for sharks and rays, expand marine protected areas and support local grantees”.

There is a further charge for the section of the course involving a PADI dive-centre, with the price depending on the particular centre. Anyone interested should contact their nearest centre to find out more.

DAN’s hotline goes online

IMG 5642

Divers contact Divers Alert Network (DAN)’s emergency hotline when they find themselves in serious situations requiring a rapid response, but what happens if, for whatever reason, there is a poor mobile or landline phone signal?

DAN Europe says it has introduced its new VoIP service to give members the option to contact its Alarm Centre via the Internet. Not only should divers have a better chance of getting through from wherever in the world they happen to be, but long-distance calls can be made without incurring excessive costs.

Members can choose to report an incident either through the DAN Europe app (iOS or Android); by calling the international or local emergency numbers shown on their digital membership card; or by using the Internet page dedicated to emergencies.

