PADI power: ‘Selling classes has gotten kind of boring’

The average PADI-member dive-shop earnt US $186,000 more in 2024 than those that were unaffiliated – that’s the boast of the world’s largest scuba training agency.

PADI says it has won over more than 100 dive-shops across 47 countries from rivals this year, while welcoming 220 new facilities to its global membership of 6,600 centres and resorts in 180 countries.

“Through global awareness, best-in-class training and unmatched business and marketing tools, the PADI organisation helps members not only succeed but lead in their market,” claims PADI Worldwide chief brand & membership officer Kristin Valette Wirth.

Key drivers for operators’ decisions to align with PADI are reflected in the 2025 Dive Industry Study compiled by Boston Consulting Group.

“The biggest reason we have chosen PADI is that PADI makes the phone ring,” is how US operator Outside The Asylum Scuba & Swim CEO Morad Hassan describes the training agency’s appeal.

“I have had at least a dozen classes in the last month that were simply a phone-call asking if we taught PADI classes and, when we say yes, they sign up for the class over the phone and then visit our store to purchase more products.

“I would say half of my sales last month were directly correlated to us being a PADI dive centre again. I no longer have to convince people to sign up, and selling classes has gotten kind of boring, actually. We believe that next year will now be one of our best years certification-wise.”

‘Solid structure’

“I’ve returned because I firmly believe in PADI’s ability to inspire trust, connect continents and provide a solid structure that helps dive centres grow,” says Nuria Olive Soler in the Canary Islands. She is CEO of Atlantis Diving PRO Lanzarote, the online presence of which still reflects its previous SSI allegiance.

“I’ve already felt that strength even before the official transition: international visibility, immediate recognition from divers and the close, human support of the PADI team.

“I’m rejoining PADI’s mission because I feel it represents exactly what I’ve stood for throughout my professional life – teaching diving with purpose, respect for the ocean and the desire to form conscious individuals, not just certified divers.”

Tulamben Dive owner Ketut Rasmiana in Bali, Indonesia also endorses PADI, claiming that joining the agency has bolstered both his team’s confidence and new diver acquisition, especially in the Chinese market.

“Our experience with PADI has been very easy and highly professional, with the training materials and eLearning platforms being detailed, comprehensive and giving our divers great confidence in their learning,” he says. “We are also very appreciative of the business and marketing support PADI provides, which helps us attract new divers.”

‘Wonderful dive’: Bamboo Reef closes

Bamboo Reef dive store

Meanwhile one long-established dive-store chain, in this case SSI- and NAUI-aligned, has closed its doors for the last time.

Bamboo Reef Dive Shop, with five northern California outlets but principally in San Francisco and Monterey, was one of the state’s oldest dive-training and retail businesses. It was founded in 1961 by the well-known diver Al Giddings, underwater cinematographer on movies such as The Abyss and Titanic.

“Thank you for the memories. It has been a wonderful dive,” Bamboo Reef has now told customers.