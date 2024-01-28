>
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

PADI & SSI use socials to spread diving word 

Follow Divernet on Google News
New PADI AmbassaDiver Sonakshi Sinha
New PADI AmbassaDiver Sonakshi Sinha

Diver training agency PADI is engaging further with the expanding Indian scuba-diving market by appointing Bollywood film star and entrepreneur couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal as PADI AmbassaDivers. The celebrity Advanced Open Water Divers are said to have a combined 30 million social-media followers.

Sinha, the star of many Indian movies, was named PETA Indian of the Year in 2022 for using her platform to advocate for the ethical treatment of animals, and has been named on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list multiple times. 

Spreading the word about diving for PADI: Sonakshi Sinha
Spreading the word about diving: Sonakshi Sinha

She became a PADI Open Water Diver three years ago in the Andaman Islands and has also dived in Seychelles, Red Sea and the Great Barrier Reef. “It’s amazing becoming a PADI AmbassaDiver because it’s for something I love so deeply,” she says. “I will do my best to encourage more people to dive and get to know the ocean better!”

“Diving into great depths is an exhilarating experience,” added Sinha’s dive-buddy Iqbal. “It’s peaceful observing nature below the surface and I am honoured to become a PADI AmbassaDiver.

“I now have the opportunity to dive into a realm of endless wonder and I hope that more people take the opportunity to dive and learn more about the beautiful world beneath the surface.”

Zaheer Iqbal in the “realm of endless wonder”
Zaheer Iqbal in the “realm of endless wonder”

PADI has described India, with its rapid economic growth, as a “sleeping tiger” market, and says that diving businesses particularly in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka are reporting increasing numbers of visitors from the country.

Advantages pinpointed by the training agency include widespread use of the English language, the fact that Indian divers prefer to travel in groups with family or friends, and that established dive-centres in India tend to offer overseas dive travel.

“A PADI AmbassaDiver is someone passionate about using their force for good to encourage others to protect our shared blue planet,” says PADI Worldwide brand director Julie Andersen, describing the new AmbassaDivers as “long-time ocean-lovers who are dedicated to advancing our shared mission of creating positive ocean change”.

Meanwhile, worldwide…

SSI initiative

Training agency Scuba Schools International (SSI) is hoping that its divers will start networking on its new social-media group Underwater Explorers Worldwide, as it bids to better connect divers from around the world.

SSI says it has recognised the need for a “vibrant and engaging platform” that goes beyond training and certifications to provide a supportive network for scuba and freedivers of all experience levels.

“Divers can get unbiased views on everything related to diving,” it says. “They can ask questions, receive valuable feedback and get validation from a global community of divers. With members from around the world, it is easy for divers to make new friends and discover new places to go diving.”

Topics said by SSI to fall within Underwater Explorers Worldwide’s scope include dive-sites, dive-trip planning, equipment reviews and recommendations, dive safety and skills, marine conservation and environmental awareness, underwater photography and videography, dive stories and experiences, diving Q&A sessions, polls, surveys and quizzes, SSI news, events and “inspiring interviews”.

Also on Divernet: Scuba is meditation for new AmbassaDiver, Miranda K joins AmbassaDivers team, Global-tour diver is first SSI/Mares ambassador, SSI partners with Virtual Divers International

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@kylefleming2171 #askmark Thanks for the earlier reply On a more serious question I’ve been out of diving for a good few years but back then I was told that if you had an uncontrolled ascend grab a full cylinder and head straight back down to avoid getting bent Would this work? This always struck me as a bit “Wild West” and as a last chance, ‘Hail Mary’ move reserved for remote diving Personally it left me thinking to never ever get myself in to a situation where this was ever considered an option Love to hear you thoughts on this #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 00:37 Question 01:13 Answer

@kylefleming2171
#askmark
Thanks for the earlier reply
On a more serious question
I’ve been out of diving for a good few years but back then I was told that if you had an uncontrolled ascend grab a full cylinder and head straight back down to avoid getting bent
Would this work?
This always struck me as a bit “Wild West” and as a last chance, ‘Hail Mary’ move reserved for remote diving
Personally it left me thinking to never ever get myself in to a situation where this was ever considered an option
Love to hear you thoughts on this
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
00:37 Question
01:13 Answer

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNzAzQzRDMkI3QThEQzZB

Can I Jump Back In to Prevent the Bends? #AskMark

Top 10 Things that Suck About Being a Dive Instructor #scuba #top10 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:15 Paperwork 03:03 Failing Students 04:53 Medicals 06:48 Pre-Dives 08:07 Post-Dives 09:20 Slow Down 10:39 Fees 11:38 Expectations 12:51 Repetition 13:52 It's a Job

Top 10 Things that Suck About Being a Dive Instructor #scuba #top10

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
01:15 Paperwork
03:03 Failing Students
04:53 Medicals
06:48 Pre-Dives
08:07 Post-Dives
09:20 Slow Down
10:39 Fees
11:38 Expectations
12:51 Repetition
13:52 It's a Job

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xREVBMTg1ODg1M0JCQUE1

Top 10 Things that Suck About Being a Dive Instructor #scuba #top10

@thegreatneess #askmark Hi Mark, on the subject of dsmb and spool, precisely on pre-assemble ready to deploy dsmb, how do you safely secure the spool since the line is pre-assemble to dsmb and can't be treaded through spool hole #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

@thegreatneess
#askmark Hi Mark, on the subject of dsmb and spool, precisely on pre-assemble ready to deploy dsmb, how do you safely secure the spool since the line is pre-assemble to dsmb and can't be treaded through spool hole

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43MzBFRTZDMUM3OTY2RjQ4

How Can I Leave my dSMB Attached to My Spool? #askmark #scuba

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x