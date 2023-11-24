PADI’s long Black Friday

PADI Black Friday offers (PADI)
(PADI)
For training agency PADI, Black Friday means discounts on its eLearning dive courses and branded products, extending into further “festive” offers through to just before Christmas. 

The discount season kicks off with 20% off “core” PADI eLearning courses – Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water Diver and Rescue Diver – until Sunday, 26 November. (promo code: ELEARNING20).

Following that is a week-long “Cyber Monday” offer of 20% off PADI eLearning speciality courses between 27 November and 4 December. These courses cover boat, deep, Dive Against Debris, DPV, drysuit, equipment, navigation, night, nitrox, PADI AWARE, peak performance buoyancy, search and recovery, underwater photography and wreck diver specialities (pc: CYBER20).

There will also be a 25%-off Flash Sale for all eLearning courses except Divemaster running for three days from 19-21 December (pc: DIVE25).

PADI Gear also has three promotions, with Black Friday bringing 25% off “site-wide” branded products “from T-shirts to towels”, excluding sale items, until 26 November (pc: HOLIDAY25).

A 20%-off site-wide Surprise Sale of “eco-friendly holiday gifts”, again excluding sale items, takes place from 8-15 December (pc: TAKE20), followed by a 25% off Flash Sale that will include sale items across the site from 19-21 December (pc: 25OFF). Look for offers on the PADI website.

