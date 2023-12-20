PADI’s star guide for Christmas gift-givers

For divers still struggling to come up with festive gift ideas for existing or would-be divers, training agency PADI is keen to share some of its own suggestions, from the extravagant gesture to the budget stocking-filler.

For non-divers who have expressed curiosity about the way you spend your spare time, a PADI Discover Scuba Diving course in a pool or a calm-water environment is put forward as not only a novel present and an insight but a potential life-changer.

Taking that first step (Neil Andrea & Julie Andersen)

A DSD can be given to any friend or family-member from the age of 10 up, with their adventure unfolding at one of PADI’s 6,600 member locations. If you think the recipient is ready to go the whole hog, buying them a PADI Open Water Diver course (including the junior version) is an even bigger possibility.

Children can learn to dive from the age of 10 (Neil Andrea & Julie Andersen)

For existing divers, PADI offers its range of Continuing Education courses for all ages and skill levels, starting from home with eLearning on- or offline and completed in person with one of 128,000 PADI Professionals located around the world. Sound out the recipient discreetly as to whether, say, wreck or night diving or underwater photography is most likely to appeal.

One suggested possibility is the PADI AWARE speciality. A portion of the proceeds go to fund AWARE’s conservation work to remove marine debris, help secure shark and ray protection and expand marine protected areas.

In fact for the diver with everything, the training agency also suggests that a donation to the PADI AWARE Foundation in their name might prove to be an acceptable gift solution.

Joining the club

Diving with fellow club members (Neil Andrea & Julie Andersen)

“Give the gift of endless dive education and a new dive buddy in the process,” is how PADI frames the gift of a PADI club membership. This allows the recipient 20% off selected eLearning courses, a free ReActivate online scuba refresher course, 25% off a new certification card and a magazine subscription. Five per cent of the membership fee goes to the the AWARE Foundation.

For those willing to dig deep for gifts, PADI Travel says it offers thousands of dive-holiday packages on liveaboards and resorts at hundreds of destinations including PADI Eco-Resorts set up to champion sustainable practices. If concerned about adding to the beneficiary’s carbon footprint, you can opt to offset flights by paying towards planting seagrass or restoring mangrove habitats.

Diving experiences around the world (Neil Andrea & Julie Andersen)

PADI also has the sort of gifts you can wrap up and put under the tree, including some conceived by its own members. PADI scuba diver Heather Stringer founded Tula Blue, a hand-crafted jewellery collection “designed to be worn by adventurers from sea to summit” without ever needing to be removed.

The necklaces, bracelets and anklets are said to employ sustainably sourced shells, freshwater pearls, crystals and semi-precious stones, strung on nautical-grade, 100% hand-spun waterproof rope. PADI Club Members get 15% discount, and 5% of the price goes to PADI AWARE.

Tula Blue Minimalist stack

Tula Blue Celestial Waves bracelet stack

Stream2Sea, a collection of sunscreens, lotions and conditioners, is claimed to be the “only mineral base sunscreen proven safe for the ocean”. It’s the brainchild of PADI instructor and cosmetic chemist Autumn Blum, who was horrified while diving in Palau to see the chemical slick left in the sea by a group of snorkellers, and decided to take action.

Stream2Sea sunscreen and related products

And when it comes to stocking-fillers the founders of Neuro gum and mints, PADI Open Water Divers Ryan Chen and Kent Yoshimura, also came up with their product idea on a dive trip. Perhaps a gift option for those who are less minted, it’s confectionary claimed to “fuel the mind and body” and touted as “the perfect addition to any dive-bag”.

Ryan Chen and Kent Yoshimura

Neuro gum and mints

PADI Gear also has many branded items of clothing, towels, bags and other possible gifts in its online store, from sustainable beach gear made from recycled plastics to limited-edition collectibles for shark-lovers. Customers can save 20% if putting in a first order, with 25%-off December flash-sale items also available.

PADI Trshbg

Also on Divernet: PADI introduces AWARE eco-tourist speciality, PADI names first 11 Eco Centres on Earth Day, Skincare brand funds PADI grassroots projects, PADI Gear adopts shark-saver Casagrande image