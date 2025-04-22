Vivian Quarry centrepiece for underwater museum accessible to explorers as young as ten years old

Vivian Quarry in North Wales, which has been well known to divers for many years, is set to become the centrepiece for an underwater museum showcasing the area's rich slate mining history, and best of all, you won't even need to be qualified to take part – and youngsters aged from ten years old will be able to take part, making it another family-friendly experience for the region.

The quarry, which is situated on the edge of Eryri (Snowdonia), is a part of the sprawling Dinorwig slate complex – once the world's second-largest slate mine.

Vivian Quarry is already home to an array of sunken relics from these halycon mining days, including blast huts, mining trucks, and more, and a ten-ton winch machine has now also been relocated to the quarry for this new venture.

Diving operations at Vivian Quarry were run by Phoenix Watersports, which has now been rebranded as Scuba Scape, and the owners – Leanne and Clare Clowes – have partnered with the XPLOR Group, a consultancy who CEO has a background in the oil and gas sector.

Phoenix Watersports were already running an underwater escape room concept, Scuba Escape, that was launched in 2021 and aimed at qualified divers. A new variant on this will be offered alongside the underwater museum, with state-of-the-art technology offering access to the depths for anyone aged ten years and over.

Photo credit: Dave Philips / Phoenix Watersports