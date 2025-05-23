Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Lake divers explore 144-year-old tug wreck

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
A porthole from the JC Ames tug protruding from the lake silt (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)
A porthole from the JC Ames tug protruding from the lake silt (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)

A wreck identified as the JC Ames, one of the most powerful tugboats ever to work in the Greak Lakes, has been found in shallow water off Manitowoc in Lake Michigan.

Boat-angler Christopher Thuss came across the remains only some 3m beneath the lake surface on 13 May. He reported his discovery to Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen, who quickly arranged a dive by society members to check it out.

Lakes wreck: Sonar Image of the wreck of the JC Ames (Christopher Thuss)
Angler's initial image of the wreck of the JC Ames (Christopher Thuss)

“It sat there for over 100 years and then came back on our radar completely by chance,” said Thomsen, who worked with Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association (WUAA) president Brendon Baillod to identify the wreck.

The JC Ames docked (WHS)
The JC Ames docked (WHS)

Lack of mollusc encrustation on the structure indicated that it had long been covered by silt before being partially uncovered in a recent winter storm. Invasive quagga mussels in the Great Lakes can cover wrecks so thickly that they eventually crush it.

Thuss’s family is known for discovering wrecks in the Lakes. After retiring from work his step-grandmother, known locally as “Shipwreck Suze”, had operated a powered parachute and an ultralight plane, and in 2015 found three Lake Michigan wrecks in the space of three days.

The JC Ames was built by Rand & Burger of Manitowoc for the lumber trade in 1881 and, with its 670hp fore-and-aft compound engine, had been one of the largest and most powerful tugs on the Great Lakes. Costing some $50,000 to build (the equivalent of more than £1m today) it had been called the JC Perrett by its original owner.

Historical drawing of the JC Ames as the JC Perrett with a line of schooner barges (C Patrick Labadie Collection)
Historical drawing of the JC Ames as the JC Perrett, followed by a line of schooner barges (C Patrick Labadie Collection)

Following repairs to collision damage in 1889 the Lake Michigan Car Ferry Transportation Co of Peshtigo also started using the boat to transport railway carriages. It had several more owners before being discarded, dismantled and deliberately sunk in 1923. 

Ceiling planking (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)
Ceiling planking (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)
Frames (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)
Timber frames (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)

The wreck lies within the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, designated in 2021 and managed by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the state of Wisconsin. 

The JC Ames is automatically protected under state and federal laws, and WHS archaeological divers have already begun the process required to list it on the state and national registers of historic places, believing that it could become a popular site for snorkellers.

Also on Divernet: Wreck-hunters solve another Great Lakes mystery, Ghost Ships Of The Great Lakes – Pt 1, Trinidad shines even among Great Lakes wrecks, Diver Tamara’s double discoveries honour Native Americans

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me. Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please? Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

@martink72 #askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it. Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
ron: Diver discoveries: Meg tooth in Florida, bombs in UK
Steve: Paul Toomer leaves Dive RAID International
Bryan: How to Get to Raja Ampat
Oliver vandewalle: Divers find missing links to iconic Vasa wreck
leets: Diver dies after chasing GoPro down
Recent News
Lake divers explore 144-year-old tug wreck Lake divers explore 144-year-old tug wreck
Diver discoveries: Meg tooth in Florida, bombs in UK Diver discoveries: Meg tooth in Florida, bombs in UK
AMTECS launches global membership programme aimed to foster community engagement AMTECS launches global membership programme aimed to foster community engagement
All Star Scuba Scene adds Ghani liveaboard to its Red Sea fleet All Star Scuba Scene adds Ghani liveaboard to its Red Sea fleet
Sipadan diver dies after jumping the gun Sipadan diver dies after jumping the gun
Fishing-boat prop injures divers in Taiwan Fishing-boat prop injures divers in Taiwan
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month