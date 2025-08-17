Rare sailing ship one of 31 Constance wreck finds

German underwater archaeologists have uncovered no fewer than 31 forgotten wrecks in Lake Constance since they embarked on a project called “Wrecks and Deep Sea” at the start of 2023 – including a rarely well-preserved cargo sailing ship with its mast and yardarm still intact, probably lost since the 19th century.

Stern of a completely preserved timber cargo sailing ship in Lake Constance (LAD in the RPS/ISF of the LUBW, Marcel Edel)

The research is being conducted by Stuttgart Regional Council’s State Office for Monument Preservation (LAD), using a combination of surface-scanning, scuba and ROV diving, because in places the lake can be as deep as 250m. Most of the lake had never been explored in this way before.

“The goal of the project is the comprehensive recording, documentation and historical assessment of wrecks at all depths of Lake Constance,” says project manager Dr Julia Goldhammer.

Popular with divers

Lake Constance, or Bodensee in German, lies between Germany, Austria and Switzerland and is the second-largest freshwater lake by volume in central and western Europe.

Some 63km long and almost 14km across at its widest point, Constance is popular with recreational divers, and an estimated 100,000 dives take place there every year.

Handwheel on the Friedrichshafen II paddle-steamer (LAD in the RPS/ISF of the LUBW, Marcel Edel)

By the end of last year the project had located more than 250 potential anomalies in the lake. Of the 186 checked out so far, most turned out to be natural or insignificant man-made items, but the 31 wrecks have included what are described as objects of cultural and historical significance as well as modern recreational watercraft.

The most intriguing find, made “at great depth”, has been an almost completely preserved cargo sailing ship, its mast and yardarm still present in what is said to be a rarity in underwater archaeology.

Sediment-covered deck of the sailing ship (LAD in the RPS/ISF of the LUBW, Marcel Edel)

Proliferation of quagga mussels on the wrecks can present a major obstacle to the archaeologists, but at the sort of sub-200m depth where the sailing vessel lies the molluscs are fewer, allowing details to be identified. Visible features include clamps in the bow area, mooring pins and a gear ring with a ratchet.

Barrel discovery

At another deep site at least 17 wooden barrels were discovered. Some are well-preserved and retain their lids, bases and, potentially, markings, though there is no sign of the vessel that might have been transporting them. Further investigations are pending, including tree-ring analysis of timber samples.

An intact wooden barrel with a lid, overgrown with quagga mussels (LAD in the RPS/Bodenseetaucher, Alexander Heidacher)

“The cargo sailing ship probably dates from the 19th century,” a Wrecks and Deep Sea project representative told Divernet. “The barrels could be older, but we cannot commit to that yet.”

Two further deep sites revealed metal hulls which, based on their dimensions and location, are thought likely to have been the paddle-steamers SD Baden and SD Friedrichshafen II. “Baden was put into service in 1871 and used until 1930; SD Friedrichshafen II was put into service in 1909 and used until 1944.”

Bow of the scrapped first ‘saloon steamer’ on Lake Constance, the Baden (LAD in the RPS/WSP Überlingen)

Bow of the Friedrichshafen II (LAD in the RPS/ISF of the LUBW, Marcel Edel)

The documented wrecks are said to be providing insights into shipbuilding technology and the cargoes such as building materials carried by the vessels on Lake Constance.

Stern of the Friedrichshafen II – the superstructure and fittings had been removed before the steamer’s sinking (LAD in the RPS/ISF of the LUBW, Marcel Edel)

“Through in-depth, thorough archaeological research, we gain insights into the living conditions of past societies and can make statements about many different aspects of the world at that time,” says Goldhammer.

“The project is a unique undertaking in the field of underwater archaeology in inland waters,” says state archaeologist Prof Dr Dirk Krausse. Further results are expected to be announced when the project is completed in the summer of 2027.