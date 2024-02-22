Dive Worldwide adds 3 resorts for GO Diving

Dive Worldwide has introduced three new resorts at locations in Indonesia and Mexico to tie in with its imminent appearance at the GO Diving Show, which marks the start of the UK scuba diving season at Stoneleigh Park near Kenilworth over the weekend of 2-3 March.

The tour operator says it has the largest programme in the UK of tailor-made and small-group liveaboard and resort-based diving holidays for all levels, with more than 200 destinations worldwide.

Coral Eye Resort, Bangka Island, Indonesia

Founded as an outpost for marine studies, Coral Eye (pictured above) is a boutique resort for divers on Bangka Island in North Sulawesi, in the heart of the Coral Triangle. Its eco-friendly villas are designed to blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings, says Dive Worldwide.

From the beachfront Coral Eye Dive Centre it says divers can access its house reef plus more than 30 world-class dive-sites featuring volcanic topography and varied marine life, including critters, turtles and abundant reef fish. Up to four dives a day are available for groups of four, with experienced local guides.

Nine nights’ full board including transfers and 10 dives at Coral Eye Resort cost from £2,775pp (two sharing).

The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences, Mexico

Turtle on the barrier reef

Set on the white sands of Playa del Carmen, the Fives Beach Hotel in Riviera Maya offers access to renowned dive-sites including those on the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef and world-famous cenotes. Divers are invited to enjoy underwater Cozumel and the Puerto Morelos Reef National Park, while The Fives Dive Centre also offers a range of SSI courses.

Accommodation ranges from rooms with balconies to suites and oceanfront residences, and the hotel boasts an array of restaurants and seven outdoor pools.

Seven nights’ all-inclusive at The Fives Beach Hotel costs from £3,145pp (two sharing), including eight ocean and two cenotes dives and transfers.

Aventuras Club, Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

Aventuras Club in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

Nineteen marina-view and eight lagoon-view apartments overlooking a private bay with beach and pool provide a base from which divers can explore the caves and passages of the Yucatan cenotes with Maya Blue Dive Centre, or dive in the Caribbean with a local dive-centre to explore the coral gardens and marine life along the Riviera Maya.

Hawksbill turtle encounters are a common feature, while divers travelling between June and September can arrange to snorkel with the annual gathering of whale sharks around Holbox Island or Isla Mujeres.

The Cenotes & Reefs dive-trip costs from £2,095pp (two sharing), including seven nights at Aventuras Club, six ocean dives, two cenotes dives and transfers. More information on all the trips is available from Dive Worldwide.

