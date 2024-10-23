The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Azores declares Europe’s biggest MPA network

Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
The Portuguese man o' war (Physalia physalis) or bluebottle is a marine hydrozoan found in the Atlantic and has numerous microscopic venomous cnidocytes that deliver a painful sting powerful enough to kill fish and even, in some cases, humans. It is not a jellyfish but a siphonophore, made up of many smaller units called zooids but operating as a single individual (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The Portuguese man o' war (Physalia physalis) or bluebottle is a marine hydrozoan found in the Atlantic and has numerous microscopic venomous cnidocytes that deliver a painful sting powerful enough to kill fish and even, in some cases, humans. It is not a jellyfish but a siphonophore, made up of many smaller units called zooids but operating as a single individual (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

And National Geographic Pristine Seas, which took part in the scientific explorations to establish the most important areas to protect, shares its views – along with eight marine species that characterise this mid-Atlantic attraction for divers. Photography by Manu San Félix

The biggest Marine Protected Area (MPA) network in Europe is being established in mid-Atlantic around the Azores, a decision that was made in advance of the current UN Biodiversity Conference. The COP16 summit aims to assess progress on the ‘30×30’ global goal to protect 30% of the planet by 2030.  

The Azores, nine islands forming a region of Portugal, has approved legislation to set up RAMPA, the Azores Marine Protected Area Network, over an area of 287,000sq km.

Fifteen per cent of its waters are being designated as fully protected and 15% as highly protected, with fishing and other extractive activities either restricted or banned.

The Azores is one of the few places on Earth where Chilean devil rays (Mobula tarapacana) gather in large groups. The islands are the northern-most distribution limit for mobulid rays in the Atlantic and globally. Their elusive behaviour has limited understanding and conservation of mobulids (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The Azores is one of the few places on Earth where Chilean devil rays (Mobula tarapacana) gather in large groups. The islands represent the northernmost distribution limit for mobulid rays in the Atlantic and globally (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Among marine life said to be safeguarded will be deep-sea corals, whales, dolphins, sharks, manta rays, fish species and hydrothermal vent ecosystems.

“This is an achievement for the Azoreans, with the region leading by example at national, European and international levels in the protection and management of a vital part of our planet: the sea,” said Azores president José Manuel Bolieiro of the move.

The blacktail comber (Serranus atricauda) lives on rocky bottoms, from the shallow subtidal down to about 150m depth and is an important commercial species with increasing landings in Portuguese ports (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The blacktail comber (Serranus atricauda) lives on rocky bottoms, from the shallow subtidal down to about 150m depth and is an important commercial species with increasing landings in Portuguese ports (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

“We hope our decision inspires other regions, who must act to ensure the future health of the planet.”

The target of protecting 30% of land and ocean by 2030 was set by delegates to the last international summit in 2022, but two years on only 8% of the ocean enjoys any level of protection, while less than 3% is fully or highly protected.  

Sabella spallanzanii, also known as the Mediterranean or European fanworm, featherduster worm and pencilworm, is native to shallow waters in the north-eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Sabella spallanzanii, also known as the Mediterranean or European fanworm, featherduster or pencilworm, is native to shallow waters in the north-eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Model of ocean protection

“As negotiators gather in Cali, Colombia to assess the state of nature protection, the case of the Azores provides a model of ocean protection for the world to follow,” said National Geographic Pristine Seas founder Enric Sala.

“What is so remarkable about the new protected area network is not only its massive size, but also the fact that so many local groups worked together to make it happen.

“Government officials, scientists, industry representatives and local citizens banded together to devise a system of protection that works for everyone.

Shortfin mako sharks (Isurus oxyrinchus) were observed at 23% of pelagic sampling stations, but are IUCN-classified as Endangered (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Shortfin mako sharks (Isurus oxyrinchus) were observed at 23% of Azores pelagic sampling stations, but are IUCN-classified as Endangered (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

“With new research revealing that we need about 190,000 small MPAs in coastal regions and 300 large MPAs in remote, offshore areas by the end of 2030 to achieve the 30×30 goal, it is encouraging to see the Azores move the world in the right direction.

“Now it’s time for other regions worldwide to follow their lead,” said Sala. “However, it’s important that we don’t protect just any 30% but the right 30% to achieve the greatest biodiversity, climate and food supply benefits MPAs can offer.” 

The blue seadragon (Glaucus atlanticus) is a pelagic nudibranch that floats using the surface tension of the water to stay upside-down. It preys on other larger pelagic organisms – even the Portuguese man o' war (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The blue seadragon (Glaucus atlanticus) is a pelagic nudibranch that floats using the surface tension of the water to stay upside-down. It preys on other larger pelagic organisms – even the Portuguese man o' war (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Priority area

In 2018, in partnership with the regional government, local scientists, the Waitt Institute, Oceano Azul Foundation and other partners, Pristine Seas participated in scientific expeditions in the Azores to help identify priority areas for protection.

Its team of international and local scientists and film-makers conduct research at the request of governments looking to fulfil their commitments to ocean protection. 

Using hi-tech tools such as underwater cameras to assess coastal, open sea and deep sea areas, the expeditions added new information about their biodiversity, as well as the impact of human activity.

While hunting, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) will dive for 40-50 minutes at time, with surface intervals of 10 to 20min in between. They are second only to Cuvier's beaked whale as the deepest-diving air-breathing animal on the planet, having been recorded at 2,250m (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
While hunting, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) will dive for 40-50 minutes at time, with surface intervals of 10-20min. They are second only to Cuvier's beaked whale as the planet’s deepest-diving air-breathing animal, having been recorded at 2,250m (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

“We witnessed that the marine ecosystems of the Azores are one of the most diverse and dynamic in the North Atlantic,” said Pristine Seas chief scientist Alan Friedlander who, like Sala, took part in the scientific exploration of the area. 

“The unique geographical location of the archipelago, combined with its complex underwater topography, includes seamounts, hydrothermal vents, and deep-sea habitats that support unique and diverse biological communities of high conservation value.

A school of triggerfish (Balistes carolinensis) at Flores island (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Sea)
A school of triggerfish (Balistes carolinensis) at Flores island (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

“The health and sustainability of the Azores’ marine environment are crucial not only for local communities but also for global marine biodiversity, climate stability, and oceanic health. Protecting this ecosystem is essential for preserving its ecological, economic, and cultural values.”

Since 2008, National Geographic Pristine Seas says it has conducted more than 45 expeditions around the world and helped to establish 29 marine reserves covering more than 6.8 million sq km of ocean.

Also on Divernet: CASE CLOSED? STRICT MPA ENFORCEMENT IS WIN-WIN, PRISTINE SEAS KICKS OFF 5-YEAR PACIFIC VENTURE, SOCORRO STUDY HOPED TO SILENCE MPA CRITICS, PRISTINE SEAS DIVES BIKINI + 3 OTHER ATOLLS

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@adefrutos63
#askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Review

Scuba.com Website Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specs
09:40 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Orca Dive: 10 Best Underwater Photography Tips
John Dryden: The shock of the Lusitania
Ghost Diver: Disconnected hose caused Scapa diver’s death
Bonnie Gaugler: 52 pro divers’ favourite local dive-sites
ron: Diver dies in Mexico on solo cenote probe
Recent News
Diving deaths up, says BSAC – but it has good news too Diving deaths up, says BSAC – but it has good news too
Thousands of UK shipwreck items go on sale Thousands of UK shipwreck items go on sale
Quake hid shipwreck – but science found it Quake hid shipwreck – but science found it
Pink seafans bred in UK for first time Pink seafans bred in UK for first time
Front-row seats for Titania shipwreck discovery Front-row seats for Titania shipwreck discovery
Humpback whale back at sea after Scotland stranding Humpback whale back at sea after Scotland stranding

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x