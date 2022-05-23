Fuvahmulah’s 1st IDC – with tiger sharks

For any recreational diver looking to go professional, Fuvahmulah Dive in the southern Maldives is holding what it says is the island’s first IDC programme in late July/early August this year.
Fuvahmulah has become famous as home to one of the world’s largest tiger shark populations, and for the site Tiger Zoo. “You will have the amazing chance to do your IDC while diving daily with tiger sharks, encountering thresher sharks and other rare pelagics,” says the school. The Project AWARE shark conservation speciality course will be available to candidates as bonus.
The instruction is led by Mark Soworka, described by the school as the world's most successful Platinum PADI Course Director. Candidates, who will be accommodated in shared rooms in a cottage near the harbour, sit the exam on 4-5 August.
The standard IDC package costs US $2,990 (about £2,420) and includes domestic flights between the capital Male and Fuvahmulah with transfers, 18 nights’ full-board accommodation from 20 July to 7 August (two sharing), 14 days of intensive workshops, leisure diving and all taxes.
Extra charges apart from international flights are PADI certification fees (about 1000 euros or £847), instructor materials $625 (£500) and full rental equipment $10 (£8) a day.
Candidates can opt to add extra nights or specify single or different accommodation if preferred. Find out more at the Fuvahmulah Dive website or visit Mark Soworka’s Dive-Careers.
