Getting Trigger Happy at Wakatobi

Getting Trigger Happy at Wakatobi
Picasso Triggerfish (Rhinecanthus aculentus) in the grass beds at Wakatobi|Clown Triggerfish

Discover why the triggerfish on Wakatobi reefs are worth a look.

Though often overlooked by divers, triggerfish are worth a closer look. You often find them over areas of sand or coral rubble, where they will expose or dig out prey such as crabs and worms by whisking away debris with their fins or blasting jets of water from their mouth to move sand and debris. On occasion, they will even use their teeth to grab and move chunks of coral to reveal any tasty morsel that is hiding below. Behaviors such as this have led marine biologists to believe that triggers are more intelligent than the average fish. 

Clown Trigger at Wakatobi
Wakatobi Dive Resort, home to Indonesia’s Finest Coral Reefs 

Wakatobi Dive Resort is situated in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia, in the heart of the coral triangle. Known for its magnificent and highly protected coral reefs – from its famous House Reef and 42 plus surrounding named dive sites – this idyllic island paradise, located 750 km east Bali, is easily accessible through the resort’s private guest flight

To go directly to the Inquire page for booking at Wakatobi Click Here

