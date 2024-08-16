The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Maldives’ longline plans put pro-shark reputation at risk 

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Tiger shark in the Maldives (Vincent Kneefel / Ocean Image Bank)
Tiger shark in the Maldives (Vincent Kneefel / Ocean Image Bank)

International scientists, including from the UK, are calling on the Maldivian government to reconsider its plans to bring back destructive longline fishing – and hope to count on the support of concerned scuba divers who visit the Indian Ocean islands in search of big-animal experiences.

Longline fishing threatens targeted and bycatch species and increases pressure on the already overfished tuna populations on which local small-scale fishers depend, say the scientists. 

The Maldives’ draft regulation will allow shark bycatch to be landed, threatening its status as something of a shark and ray sanctuary. 

Longlining would effectively restart shark-fishing in the atolls and, by also threatening crucial fish stocks, adversely affect ocean health, the livelihoods of the one-by-one fishers who operate sustainably, and also income from tourism, argue the campaigners. 

Manta ray (Simon Hilbourne / Ocean Image Bank)
Manta ray (Simon Hilbourne / Ocean Image Bank)

Fishers’ income would be affected by competition from overseas fisheries, while the depletion of fish stocks required for feeding coastal communities could become a humanitarian concern.

Longlining is notorious for its high bycatch rates, including vulnerable species, which could severely impact marine biodiversity. “Longlining represents a de facto lifting of the longstanding shark-fishing ban that has been instrumental in rebuilding the health of marine life in the Maldives,” say the campaigners.

Bycatch affects threatened shark species as well as manta rays, turtles and seabirds, unlike the traditional fishing methods such as pole-and-line that have minimised bycatch rates.   

Turtles are also endangered (David P Robinson / Ocean Image Bank)
Turtles would also be endangered (David P Robinson / Ocean Image Bank)

Foreign-flagged vessels began longline fishing in the Maldives in 1985. The practice was banned in 2010 because of management issues but reopened the following year before, in response to further irregularities, the government decided to stop issuing new licences in 2019. 

The Maldives Ocean Alliance (MOA) of businesses and NGOs has partnered with the Yellowfin Tuna Fishermen’s Union to launch a petition through OnlyOne, calling on the international community to make the government aware of the ecological, economic and reputational repercussions of longlining.

The #AgainstLonglining campaign
The #AgainstLonglining campaign

UK scientists backing the #AgainstLonglining campaign include Daniel Pauly, a marine biologist said to be one of the most cited fisheries scientists in the world, and Prof Callum Roberts, a marine conservation biologist with the University of Exeter. 

“The Maldives is a global leader in ocean conservation, having protected its waters from fishing for sharks, manta rays and turtles since 2009,” says Roberts. 

“Resuming longline fishing would be a highly efficient way to decimate iconic ocean wildlife and squander that hard-earned reputation.” Divers can sign the petition here.

Also on Divernet: MALDIVES DENIES PLANS TO ENDANGER SHARKS, THE NORMAL SHARKS, TRAPPING ZONE: MYSTERY CANTEEN FOR MALDIVES SHARKS

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
This week on the podcast, The first compensation payments for expenses incurred in the deaths of 34 people who died when the Californian dive liveaboard Conception caught fire in 2019 have been ordered by a US federal judge – though whether its captain Jerry Boylan is in a position to foot the bill remains unclear. Cradles for baby corals designed to frustrate toothy predators such as parrotfish could be deployed as part of a drive to rehabilitate reefs hit by disturbance events such as coral-bleaching. The Diving Museum in Gosport has been closed during 2024 for restoration of its “damp Grade II* listed building” but has ambitious plans to reopen from next June, drier and with new exhibitions. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, The first compensation payments for expenses incurred in the deaths of 34 people who died when the Californian dive liveaboard Conception caught fire in 2019 have been ordered by a US federal judge – though whether its captain Jerry Boylan is in a position to foot the bill remains unclear. Cradles for baby corals designed to frustrate toothy predators such as parrotfish could be deployed as part of a drive to rehabilitate reefs hit by disturbance events such as coral-bleaching. The Diving Museum in Gosport has been closed during 2024 for restoration of its “damp Grade II* listed building” but has ambitious plans to reopen from next June, drier and with new exhibitions.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Just $34K Compensation After 5yrs #scuba #news #podcast

Visit Scuba.com with this link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Pre Dive Foot Care 08:20 Post Dive Foot Care

Visit Scuba.com with this link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Pre Dive Foot Care
08:20 Post Dive Foot Care

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Scuba Diving Foot Care #scuba #howto

How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Hi Mark, I recently did my first dives in a drysuit. On shore I had some discussions about the routing of the inflatorhose for the drysuit. My more experienced buddys told me to put it over my harness...so just from 1. stage...under the arm....to the drysuit. I saw many videos where people put it UNDER the harness... Do you have reasons to do the one or the other? Regards from Germany. Gut Luft! Denis #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? #askmarkanything

@denisb8426
#askmark Hi Mark, I recently did my first dives in a drysuit. On shore I had some discussions about the routing of the inflatorhose for the drysuit. My more experienced buddys told me to put it over my harness...so just from 1. stage...under the arm....to the drysuit. I saw many videos where people put it UNDER the harness... Do you have reasons to do the one or the other? Regards from Germany. Gut Luft! Denis

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? @denisb8426 #askmark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Nigel Haines: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
I qqqqqq: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
Steve Weinman: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Adi: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Adi: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Recent News
Titan lawsuit: Rush saw himself as deep-diving’s ‘maverick genius’ Titan lawsuit: Rush saw himself as deep-diving’s ‘maverick genius’
Dorset shipwreck with Wordsworth links protected Dorset shipwreck with Wordsworth links protected
Grant widens Manx dive-club’s training scope Grant widens Manx dive-club’s training scope
UN endorses Malta’s WreckLife project  UN endorses Malta’s WreckLife project 
Diver enjoys rare shark encounter in BC Diver enjoys rare shark encounter in BC
400 years’ Coral Sea data challenges UN stance 400 years’ Coral Sea data challenges UN stance

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x