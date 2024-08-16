Maldives’ longline plans put pro-shark reputation at risk 

International scientists, including from the UK, are calling on the Maldivian government to reconsider its plans to bring back destructive longline fishing – and hope to count on the support of concerned scuba divers who visit the Indian Ocean islands in search of big-animal experiences.

Longline fishing threatens targeted and bycatch species and increases pressure on the already overfished tuna populations on which local small-scale fishers depend, say the scientists.

The Maldives’ draft regulation will allow shark bycatch to be landed, threatening its status as something of a shark and ray sanctuary.

Longlining would effectively restart shark-fishing in the atolls and, by also threatening crucial fish stocks, adversely affect ocean health, the livelihoods of the one-by-one fishers who operate sustainably, and also income from tourism, argue the campaigners.

Manta ray (Simon Hilbourne / Ocean Image Bank)

Fishers’ income would be affected by competition from overseas fisheries, while the depletion of fish stocks required for feeding coastal communities could become a humanitarian concern.

Longlining is notorious for its high bycatch rates, including vulnerable species, which could severely impact marine biodiversity. “Longlining represents a de facto lifting of the longstanding shark-fishing ban that has been instrumental in rebuilding the health of marine life in the Maldives,” say the campaigners.

Bycatch affects threatened shark species as well as manta rays, turtles and seabirds, unlike the traditional fishing methods such as pole-and-line that have minimised bycatch rates.

Turtles would also be endangered (David P Robinson / Ocean Image Bank)

Foreign-flagged vessels began longline fishing in the Maldives in 1985. The practice was banned in 2010 because of management issues but reopened the following year before, in response to further irregularities, the government decided to stop issuing new licences in 2019.

The Maldives Ocean Alliance (MOA) of businesses and NGOs has partnered with the Yellowfin Tuna Fishermen’s Union to launch a petition through OnlyOne, calling on the international community to make the government aware of the ecological, economic and reputational repercussions of longlining.

The #AgainstLonglining campaign

UK scientists backing the #AgainstLonglining campaign include Daniel Pauly, a marine biologist said to be one of the most cited fisheries scientists in the world, and Prof Callum Roberts, a marine conservation biologist with the University of Exeter.

“The Maldives is a global leader in ocean conservation, having protected its waters from fishing for sharks, manta rays and turtles since 2009,” says Roberts.

“Resuming longline fishing would be a highly efficient way to decimate iconic ocean wildlife and squander that hard-earned reputation.” Divers can sign the petition here.

