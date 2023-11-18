New flights, new Red Sea lodge + Bali warm-up

Diving in southern Egypt
Diving in southern Egypt
Follow Divernet on Google News

New TUI flights from London Gatwick, resuming a route that had been a casualty of the Covid pandemic, can now allow scuba divers to escape to Marsa Alam for winter diving on Egypt’s Red Sea coast more easily, according to Regaldive.

The tour operator is offering the twice-weekly service, with a flight time of less than five hours, as part of a package with diving and accommodation at the new Wadi Sabarah Lodge, which opened in October and is said to be a short transfer away from the airport.

Built from coral limestone in traditional Bedouin style, the lodge has 46 en-suite rooms, with either sea views or private balcony, and three suites. 

The new Wadi Sabarah Lodge
The new Wadi Sabarah Lodge
The pool area - new flights are now available to Marsa Alam
The pool area

The resort contains an Emperor Divers dive-centre, pool and restaurant and also offers meditation and massage sessions. It is set in a garden containing more than 2,000 plant species, many of them endangered.

Diving is a combination of shore-dives on the resort’s extensive house-reef and other coastal sites or day-trips by boat to locations such as Elphinstone Reef or Sha’ab Samadai aka Dolphin House. Seven nights’ B&B accommodation (two sharing) with a 15-dive package, transfers and return TUI flights is priced at £1,125pp through Regaldive.

Online taste of Bali

Regaldive’s sister-company Dive Worldwide is inviting divers to attend an hour-long virtual talk by underwater photojournalist Saeed Rashid covering his experiences of diving in north-eastern Bali. He will be leading a 10-day Bali Photo Safari: Reefs & Rice Fields Tour there from 23 June next year, and his talk takes place from 7pm on 28 November.

Priced from £2,095pp, the trip will include 10 nights’ accommodation, meals, up to 24 dives, evening presentations and transfers, but not flights. 

Regaldive and Dive Worldwide form part of the Natural Travel Collection.

Also on Divernet: Marsa Alam, Never mind the season, Southern exposure, Splitting the dives in Bali

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://www.divesoft.com/en/products/analyzers/dna #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

This video is private.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DNTU3ODQ4ODAzMjFERTI1

Divesoft Unveils New DNA Analyzer #scuba

Garmin Announce New Descent Mk3i Dive Computer #scuba #garmin #descentmk3 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/852159/pn/010-02752-13 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Garmin Announce New Descent Mk3i Dive Computer #scuba #garmin #descentmk3
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/852159/pn/010-02752-13

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMTIyMTBBMTA3RDUxNjlD

Garmin Announce New Descent Mk3i Dive Computer #scuba #garmin #descentmk3

https://www.shearwater.com/announcements/introducing-shearwater-tern/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://www.shearwater.com/announcements/introducing-shearwater-tern/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40Q0JERDMxNzcwNTk1M0Y0

Shearwater Announce New Tern Dive computer #shearwater #scuba #tern #computer

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks