Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

On The House – Wakatobi’s House Reef

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Large green turtle taking a snooze on Wakatobi's House Reef wall.|Snorkelling the shallows of Wakatobi's House Reef.|Wakatobi''s jetty extends all the way out to the edge of the House Reef's drop-off.|Where the shallows meet the drop off on Wakatobi's House Reef.|Life underneather the Wakatobi House Reef Jetty.|Pair of white leaf scorpionfish.|Wrapped in its protective cocoon a parrotfish is bedded down for the night.|A Tasseled scorpionfish (Scorpaenopsis oxycephala) fluoresces an interesting combination of green and orange under Fluo lighting at night.|Coral hermit crabs (genus Paguritta) are a different kind of hermit crab in that instead of using a discarded snail shell as its home
Large green turtle taking a snooze on Wakatobi's House Reef wall.|Snorkelling the shallows of Wakatobi's House Reef.|Wakatobi''s jetty extends all the way out to the edge of the House Reef's drop off.|Where the shallows meet the drop off on Wakatobi's House Reef.|Life underneather the Wakatobi House Reef Jetty.|Pair of white leaf scorpionfish.|Wrapped in its protective cocoon a parrotfish is bedded down for the night.|A Tasseled scorpionfish (Scorpaenopsis oxycephala) fluoresces an interesting combination of green and orange under Fluo lighting at night.|Coral hermit crabs (genus Paguritta) are a different kind of hermit crab in that instead of using a discarded snail shell as its home
Table of contents
Table of contents

What exactly makes Wakatobi’s House Reef worthy of its many accolades? 

It is a combination of factors that include easy access, habitat health, diversity of ecosystems, an abundance of unique marine life and the sheer size of the site.

On Wakatobi's House Reef, you will find different kind of Hermit card. Instead of using a discarded snail shell as its home Coral Hermits (genus Paguritta) actually live in a tiny hole in the coral. It takes a sharp eye to spot one as these guys as they are seldom bigger than a sunflower seed.
On Wakatobi's House Reef, you will find different kind of Hermit card. Instead of using a discarded snail shell as its home Coral Hermits (genus Paguritta) actually live in a tiny hole in the coral. It takes a sharp eye to spot one as these guys as they are seldom bigger than a sunflower seed.

As such, guests have been known to devote entire days into the night to shore-based diving in front of the resort, and many return year after year to repeat the experience. 

The Shallow Water Playground   

Between the beach and deep water is an expansive stretch of shallows filled with grass beds, sand flats, colorful stands of soft corals and scattered hard coral formations, all remarkably healthy and quite dense in places. It's something you wouldn't expect so close to a resort. Much more than a swim-over between shore and reef, this area is prime grounds for a cornucopia of marine life that includes frogfish, stonefish, ornate, robust and Halimeda ghost pipefish, moray eels, blue-spotted stingrays, a variety of cephalopods (octopus, squid, cuttlefish), jawfish, shrimp and goby pairs, a plethora of nudibranchs, cuttlefish, eagle rays soaring through at certain times of the year, and more.

Snorkelling the shallows on Wakatobi's House Reef.
Snorkelling in the shallows of the House Reef.

The shallow depths of this area of the House Reef allow ample sunlight to flood the seabed, revealing bright colors that would be lost at greater depths. This generous supply of ambient light combines with the abundance of subjects to provide photographers with an ideal underwater studio. The shallows also hold a special appeal for snorkelers, who can enjoy an up-close look at the seabed without venturing far from shore.

Diving on the Edge

Wakatobi''s jetty extends all the way out to the edge of the House Reef's drop-off.
Wakatobi”s jetty extends all the way out to the edge of the House Reef's drop-off.

Some 70 meters (80 yds) from the beach, the contours of the House Reef make an abrupt transition from shallow water. A stunning wall fans off to the north and south from the end of Wakatobi’s jetty. Here, the reef crest begins just two meters from the surface and plunges to depths of more than 70 meters. This dramatic topography creates an ultimate opportunity for multi-level diving profiles. This underwater rampart is riddled with overhangs and crevices. A thriving array of sponges, hard and soft corals shelter a diverse population of invertebrates and fish, with the mixture of species changing as depth increases.

Where the shallows meet the drop off on Wakatobi's House Reef.
Where the shallws meet the drop off on Wakatobi's House Reef.

Water clarity in the 30-meter-plus range allows ample ambient light to filter down into the depths, adding to the visual drama of the walls and undercut slopes. This diverse landscape provides endless opportunities for critter hunting among the corals and the shadow-cloaked refuges that cleave the slopes. Divers can follow their interests to a chosen depth, then work their way slowly back towards the surface, creating profiles that allow for hour-plus bottom times and end with safety stops among lively coral formations. Green and Hawksbill turtles are commonly seen cruising the edge of the water or taking a snooze beneath the overhangs in the wall. 

Near the Jetty

Marine life underneath the Wakatobi House Reef Jetty.
Marine life underneath the Wakatobi House Reef Jetty.

The jetty at Wakatobi extends to the outer edge of the House Reef, providing divers who don't feel like swimming from shore with convenient access to the drop-off. The jetty is also a noteworthy dive in itself. The supporting pilings of the jetty create shelter and shade that hold large schools of fish. Closer looks reveal a wealth of macro subjects. The jetty’s large concrete columns and beams are home to an assortment of shrimps, crabs, and crocodile fish, and the surrounding area is noted for numerous colonies of anemones and their attendant clownfish and damselfish. More than a half dozen species of these photogenic little fish can be found among the tentacles of their host, providing easy opportunities for one of the most iconic of underwater images.

This pair of white leaf scorpionfish were found just at the base of the Wakatobi jetty.
This pair of white leaf scorpionfish were found just at the base of the Wakatobi jetty.

More exotic creatures also lurk beneath and around the jetty including leaf scorpionfish, ghost pipefish, cuttlefish often in pairs and for those with a keen eye Pegasus Seamoth. A swim into the shallows may also yield an encounter with some of the resident banded sea kraits who favor this location to hunt.  

Taxi Boats and Drifts

A scuba diver cruising the wall comes upon a large cherry blossom coral on the House Reef
Scuba diver cruising the wall comes up on a large cherry blossum coral on the House Reef

The jetty is merely the center point of the House Reef, which stretches into other named dive sites to the north and south of the resort. This vast expanse of reefs and shallows provides near-limitless opportunities to explore. To help divers reach more distant sections of the reef, Wakatobi maintains a fleet of taxi boats for drop-off up current from the jetty. Depending on which way the water is moving, taxi boats will drop divers well north or south of the resort for an extended drift dive that ends at the jetty stairs. These 5 to 7-meter launches are electric-powered for minimal environmental impact and can comfortably carry five divers or snorkelers to a chosen location. Taxi boats operate from dawn until dusk each day, and guests can reserve a ride or simply ask at the dive center and wait for the next available boat for a drop off. This makes for a stunning drift along the reef back to the jetty. Check with the dive center on tide changes.

Wakatobi’s House Reef can produce some very rare finds like this White Cap Goby (Lotilia graciliosa) with its Alpheus shrimp (Alpheus rubromaculatus) roommate.
Wakatobi’s House Reef can produce some very rare finds like this White Cap Goby (Lotilia graciliosa) with its Alpheus shrimp (Alpheus rubromaculatus) roommate.

To make drifts that last 90 minutes more, divers can request high-volume tanks from the dive center to ensure an ample gas supply. These drifts are also a favorite with rebreather divers, who are able to extend dives into multi-hour excursions. The current record for a rebreather drift dive on the House Reef stands at more than six hours!

The Dark Side of the House

The House Reef is available to Wakatobi guests day and night. For some, sunset is the best time to visit. As light fades, creatures active during the day begin to seek shelter, while others emerge from their lairs to feed in the darkness. Cunning, color-changing cephalopods such as cuttlefish and squid can take on a range of vivid pink, purple, red and yellow hues, and patterns that can be used for camouflage, communication or even to hypnotize potential prey.

Wrapped in its protective cocoon a parrotfish is bedded down for the night.
Wrapped in its protective cocoon a parrotfish is bedded down for the night.

Dive lights reveal eels out and slithering through the corals, turtles napping with heads tucked into overhangs on the wall. Observant divers may find surgeonfish and other members of the day shift nestled deep into the recesses and crevices of the reef. Since fish don’t have eyelids to close, they may not appear to be asleep, but they are in fact enjoying their version of an overnight rest. Some fish do more than just bed down for the night. Parrotfish perform one of the best-known bedtime rituals on the reefs, secreting a jelly-like mucous bubble that envelopes their entire body.

A Tasseled scorpionfish (Scorpaenopsis oxycephala) fluoresces an interesting combination of green and orange under Fluo lighting during a night dive on the House Reef.
A Tasseled scorpionfish (Scorpaenopsis oxycephala) fluoresces an interesting combination of green and orange under Fluo lighting during a night dive on the House Reef.

Night dives also present a unique opportunity to witness the phenomenon of marine fluorescence with the resort's Fluo-dive program. Instead of conventional dive lights, fluo-divers and fluo-snorkelers are given special blue lights, along with yellow filters that fit over the dive mask. When the beams of these lights are swept along a reef, certain corals and animals light up in eerie glowing colors, turning the night into a bizarre light show.

Want to add the House Reef to your diving repertoire? Wakatobi is now accepting reservations for 2024 and beyond. But with time slots filling fast, it's best to contact a Wakatobi representative soon if you are considering a trip. I can assure you, the Wakatobi House reef and the walls and reef systems beyond are well worth the visit. In fact, guests return year after to this magical place, some have repeated their visit more than half a dozen times. 

Contact:

Email: (office@wakatobi.com)

Enquire: (https://www.wakatobi.com/prices-booking/booking-trip-enquiry/)

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

How Long Can You Keep Air in a Cylinder? #AskMark #scubadiving

Full List of Dive Shows with Links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI) FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers. 00:00 Introduction 01:35 Scuba.com Ad 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Full List of Dive Shows with Links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia
MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show
APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show
JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks
NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.
00:00 Introduction
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterranean
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Scuba Show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Diving Talks
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Upcoming Dive Shows in 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spanish Cave Closed After Fatality #scuba #podcast #news

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
James Rogers: Deptherapy – the way ahead
James: Spat out: Why whales won’t swallow humans
Simon Walsh: Coral death in the Caribbean
mike: 4 divers die after being sucked into pipe
Al Catalfumo: Coral death in the Caribbean
Recent News
False killer whales shot after mass stranding False killer whales shot after mass stranding
Divers, wild fish know who you are! Divers, wild fish know who you are!
Don Silcock named Seacam Ambassador Don Silcock named Seacam Ambassador
Boat strike leaves diver with head wound Boat strike leaves diver with head wound
Deptherapy – the way ahead Deptherapy – the way ahead
Clubbed: How mantis shrimps absorb their own shockwaves Clubbed: How mantis shrimps absorb their own shockwaves
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month