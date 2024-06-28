Last Updated on June 28, 2024 by Adrian Stacy

Meridian Adventure Dive team spotted and safely removed 33 Crown of Thorns ‘COT’ starfish from Raja Ampat Reefs

On 26 April 2024, the Meridian Adventure Dive team spotted and safely removed 33 Crown of Thorns ‘COT’ starfish from the coral reefs in Raja Ampat.

The Crown of Thorns is a predatory seastar species known for its destructive impact on coral reefs. These starfish have numerous sharp spines and feed on the living tissue of coral polyps. When their population becomes too large, they can cause significant damage to coral reefs.

Raja Ampat Crown of Thorns Starfish Menace 3

The natural balance of coral reefs usually keeps the Crown of Thorns starfish population in check. However, certain factors can lead to population explosions of these starfish, such as increased nutrient runoff from land, overfishing of their natural predators, and disturbances to the coral reef ecosystem. When their numbers grow uncontrollably, they can consume large amounts of coral, leading to coral reef degradation.

Coral reefs face various threats, including climate change, pollution, overfishing, and habitat destruction. The added pressure from these starfish outbreaks can exacerbate their decline, reducing their ability to recover and leaving them more vulnerable to other stressors.

Raja Ampat Crown of Thorns Starfish Menace 4

Efforts to manage the impact of Crown of Thorns starfish outbreaks include manual removal of the starfish from reefs. A one-vinegar-to-ten-freshwater ratio is prepared and poured into the unique Crown of Thorns guns. The crew is always in buddy teams. One buddy has the basket and tongs, while the other has the COT gun strapped to the chest under the BCD.

Conservation and management of coral reefs involve addressing a complex set of factors to ensure the health and resilience of these critical marine ecosystems.

About Meridian Adventure Dive:

Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort and proud winner of the prestigious PADI Green Star award. Our scuba diving services, renowned for their professionalism and quality, have become synonymous with the PADI and Meridian Adventure names, ensuring a confident and enjoyable diving experience for all.