Raja Ampat Land Based Diving with Meridian Adventure Dive

The Raja Ampat archipelago consists of over 1500 islands in an ocean of about 40 000km2 in the heart of Indonesia’s West Papua province. The area includes the four main islands: Waigeo, Misool, Bantanta, and Selewati. Each of the regions offers unique and incredible diving and exploration experiences. For the longest time, divers were limited to visiting just one of these regions, joining one of the liveaboard cruises with set itineraries and in the months where they operate in each area.

This practice limits the options divers have when visiting the region and often leads to experiences where many liveaboard cruises are operating in the same area, leading to crowded dive sites and natural attractions. A rise in general pollution in the area results from the waste and emissions from the boats. An experience that is bad for the area’s ecosystem can also greatly change your opinion on the trip.

For divers, land-based diving is the best to experience dive sites in the best possible conditions. Decisions can be made daily based on the tides and other weather conditions to visit the dive site best suited for the day. When on a set cruise itinerary, it can be very disappointing to experience a dive site you have been looking forward to in less-than-ideal or even uncomfortable conditions, just because it is the only opportunity you will have. Land-based diving allows you to dive into the sites you want the way it was meant to be experienced.

In the past land-based options were limited that could provide divers with a platform to explore a wider area of Raja Ampat as the land-based operations were restricted to the areas they could visit and the dive sites they offer. This has changed in recent years, with land-based operations serving a wider area and offering more variation on dive sites – some noticeably more so than others.

While many visitors to the area will be concerned about the environmental footprint left by these land-based operations and the reliability of the dive boats, equipment, and staff, this has also drastically improved in the last few years. Local communities and diving operations are now more than ever aware of their impact; this has grown to include the local communities benefiting from land-based operations as well.

Local communities have started promoting and practicing eco-conscious tourism practices and taking pride in their piece of paradise. From cleaning their beaches and dive sites to offering guided tours and experiences to show the local way of life and experiencing nature in the way the locals do. A community builds a future for all by preserving and protecting what they have.

By choosing a land-based option, you can also enjoy a comfortable stay. Nothing is more refreshing in an area that can become quite humid than coming back from diving into a clean shower and air-conditioned lodgings. Choosing an incredible meal from a menu that is then freshly prepared for you, some sightseeing, and finally ending your day with a cocktail by the pool as you are treated to incredible sunsets.

The perfect base of operations to relax, unwind and reflect on the incredible day you have just had. Land-based further offers you the opportunity to have much more privacy and space. For many, being confined to living spaces shared with many others can be far from enjoyable and, especially in current times, is a huge factor when making holiday plans. Land-based operations are strictly regulated to adhere to the most current health recommendations and regulations and are a significant factor to consider.

Raja Ampat is home to some of the most breathtakingly beautiful limestone cliffs and formations offering incredible vistas, dense natural forests alive with an abundance of unique wildlife, and vibrant little towns and villages with the friendliest local communities.

Land-based diving provides an opportunity to experience all this daily and go on incredible trips to supplement your experience. From early morning or sunset paddleboarding safaris, walking tours to find the birds of paradise, visiting the local pearl farms, and even taking a dip in the cool waters of the blue river, you can do it all while experiencing the best diving possible. The dream diving trip and the perfect holiday experience.

Choosing a land-based option not only maximizes your enjoyment, comfort, and overall experience, but it also directly aids the local communities and their futures. There is no better or more responsible way to travel when visiting the region.

About Meridian Adventure Dive

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.