Wakatobi Expands Coral Reef Protection

Several of Wakatobi's dive guides assisting the resort's new in-house marine biologist Julia Mellers in collecting water samples around varies dive sites where hard corals are particularly robust for DNA and chemical analyst. - Photo by Kristian Gaeckle
Wakatobi Dive Resort has expanded its long-standing commitment to coral reef protection and restoration with a new Reef Health Assessment program and the addition of an in-house marine biologist Julia Mellers.

Julia joined the Wakatobi family to launch an ongoing project to measure, monitor and assess coral reef health within the resort's private marine preserve.

Wakatobi Dive Resort’s new in-house marine biologist, Julia Mellers, photographing soft coral for the reef health assessment program. Photo by Adrienne Gittus
Wakatobi Dive Resort’s new in-house marine biologist, Julia Mellers, photographing soft coral for the reef health assessment program. Photo by Adrienne Gittus

The Reef Health Assessment program utilizes a customized set of modern imaging and data analysis techniques that provide a comprehensive indication of the state of a reef ecosystem. “We use the latest ecological theory, technology and artificial intelligence to develop a novel package to efficiently and robustly measure reef health,” Julia says. “This will enable us to monitor how Wakatobi’s reefs are faring throughout the protected area without significantly diverting resources from protecting the reefs.

The process combines in-water documentation with data analysis using machine learning models to measure reef health. When not on the island, she will research new approaches and ideas for coral reef assessment and help spread the word about Wakatobi’s scientific initiative.  

Julia and the dive team have also started an eDNA survey of the reefs. ”This involves taking seawater samples near the reef at different depths and filtering them to trap environmental DNA (eDNA) that organisms shed into the water,” Julia explains. “The samples are now in a lab, where the DNA is labelled using probes and sequenced to identify which species are around. Using this technique, we should be able to detect hundreds of species from just a single liter of seawater. It's a very cool process!”

Julia majored in biology at Oxford University and did Master's work in conjunction with the Australian Institute of Marine Science. She is a lifelong sailor and avid diver. “I went into marine biology because I see this research as a powerful tool to connect people with the planet,” she says. “Working within such a dynamic team has meant that we’ve made progress quickly. The Wakatobi team has also proven to be an invaluable source of knowledge about the local ecosystem.

Julia further adds, “Being able to go from library to laptop to reef, all in the space of a hundred meters, is the perfect recipe for generating new ideas and trying them out. It is so exciting to work with open-minded innovators keen to try novel approaches and look at things from different angles.

When possible, Wakatobi’s guides also assist Julia with eDNA water sample collection on Wakatob reefs where hard corals are particularly robust. Photo by Adrienne Gittus
When possible, Wakatobi’s guides also assist Julia with eDNA water sample collection on Wakatob reefs where hard corals are particularly robust. Photo by Adrienne Gittus

Wakatobi's Collaborative Reef Conservation Program is widely recognized as a pioneering initiative in self-sustaining, community-based resource protection. This initiative was developed by the founders of Wakatobi Resort to provide a proactive means of protecting the reefs and marine resources. A portion of the revenue generated from resort guests is shared with the local community to maintain and support a sustainable lifestyle that fosters stewardship and respect for the coral reef ecosystem.

Julia Mellers, Photo by Adrienne Gittus
Wakatobi Dive Resort’s new in-house marine biologist, Julia Mellers. Photo by Adrienne Gittus

Julia is also finding ways to incorporate more science into the Wakatobi diving experience. “The more you know, the more you notice,” she says, “and what better place to learn about reef biodiversity and custodianship than in Wakatobi.” During her first month at the resort, Julia presented a program on the use of artificial intelligence in marine monitoring; she has also created a bespoke Wakatobi Marine Biology and Conservation Course for youths and teens wanting to participate during their stay. 

Wakatobi Resort is located on a small island in southeastern Sulawesi, Indonesia. Guests enjoy concierge diving and snorkeling services with exclusive access to more than 40 sites set within a protected marine preserve, combined with five-star service, fine dining, spa services and direct charter guest flights from Bali.

Learn more by visit Wakatobi's Marine Life page https://www.wakatobi.com/scuba-diving/marine-life/ as well as their blog site Wakatobi Flow/ https://blog.wakatobi.com/category/research-and-conservation/

For inquires on the the resort, email office@wakatobi.com or go here https://www.wakatobi.com/prices-booking/booking-trip-enquiry/)

