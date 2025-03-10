Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 79 Out Now

News round-up

Marine heatwave off Western Australia, Solomon Airlines launches trans-Tasman route, and Aggressor Adventures launches second Bahamas vessel.

Australia, part one

The topside attractions of the Gold Coast are well known, but beneath the surface, there is another sort of playground that is every bit as thrilling. Adrian Stacey takes you underwater to experience the diving off the glittering Gold Coast.

The Solomon Islands

Don Silcock is no stranger to diving in the Solomon Islands, but he had never experienced diving there aboard the legendary Bilikiki – until now.

Indonesia

Jak and Corinne Denny head for North Sulawesi to explore the waters around Saronde Island, and finds it is a particularly rich hunting ground for nudibranchs and other captivating macro critters.

Divers Alert Network

A diver recalls an incident involving a reverse block, and what lessons were learned from the experience.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network team discuss malaria risks and pulmonary hypertension.

Mustard’s Masterclass

Alex Mustard takes a closer look at hard corals, and offers some suggestions on the best way to shoot them.

Diving With… Sam Glenn-Smith

PT Hirschfield chats with the underwater photographer with a soft-spot for octopus, especially those with blue rings.

Conservation Corner

Sea Shepherd’s remote marine debris campaigns and partnerships with Ranger Groups.

TECH: Bikini Atoll

Don Silcock reveals some of the lessons he learned from his first trip to Bikini Atoll, when he was diving open circuit on air – and why he will be returning once he has got trained up to an appropriate level on a CCR.

Malaysia

PT Hirschfield samples the calm waters and laid-back, critter- and coral-rich diving of remote Malaysian dive destination, Perhentian.

Australia

Paul Macdonald takes a closer look at a popular dive site that very nearly never was… Port Hughes Jetty.

What’s New

New products, including Santi Diving’s Edge drysuit, Fourth Element’s Expedition Duffel, XDEEP Radical mask, and the Seac Sub Tablet dive computer.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the budget- priced Seac Sub Screen dive computer.