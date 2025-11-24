Brandi Mueller on WWII Wrecks, Cave Diving & Life in Truk Lagoon – Part Two

In part 2 of this article, we chat to acclaimed underwater photographer, liveaboard captain and World War Two wreck aficionado Brandi Mueller about her love of traveling, the lure of sunken wrecks, and what it is like to spend six month a year in the diving Mecca of Truk Lagoon.

See Part 1 here. Photographs by Brandi Mueller

The Enduring Appeal of WWII Wrecks

Q: You seem to be obsessed with World War Two wrecks, and in fact have written books about them. What is it about this global conflict, and the rusting remnants left behind on the seabed, that captures your imagination?

A: Everything about it. Diving a ship makes me want to learn everything about it. I come across something I can’t recognize and it leads me down a rabbit hole of Google searches to find out what it is. It’s exciting to learn about it and I think it’s also important to share these stories that are fading from memory. These things happened and there are still remains of it, you just have to go underwater to see it. To keep this answer shorter than my book, I also love the way these metal objects of destruction are now home to beautiful marine life. It’s such a juxtaposition to think about the conflict and see how the Earth and nature now decorates it with soft coral and eagle rays drifting by. It is also humbling, especially in the Pacific, to go to these islands many people have never heard of (and hadn’t heard of in the 1940s either) and know that these battles that had nothing to do with them were fought in their homes.

Close-up of anemonefish living on a Pacific wreck site

A Rare Encounter: Face to Face with a Monk Seal

Q: What is your most-memorable diving experience?

A: I have been fortunate to have had so many memorable diving experiences that it’s hard to come up with just one. Most recently, I think it would have to be seeing a Mediterranean monk seal off Maderia, Portugal. There are only 38 individuals in the Maderia archipelago and this type of seal is one of the most endangered on Earth. I knew they existed in the area, but never thought we’d see one, especially by one just randomly swimming up to us on a dive. That an animal literally fighting for its existence came to close to me was very memorable.

Endangered Mediterranean monk seal approaching divers in Madeira Up close and personal with a turtle A spectacular Argonaut in Anilao, Philippines WWII Amagisan Maru shipwreck covered in marine life in Chuuk Lagoon

Learning to cave dive has also been very memorable. It was something I never thought I would do, but during Covid, I spent several months in Mexico training. It was the most-challenging dive training I’ve done. After passing, my instructor took me to the most-incredible area which felt like we were swimming through a canyon with melted candle wax on both walls. There’s something magical about being below the surface and it being so otherworldly beautiful.

WWII gas masks preserved on the Nippo Maru wreck in Truk Lagoon

Hard Lessons from the Early Liveaboard Days

Q: On the flipside, what is your worst diving memory?

A: I’ve been diving long enough to have had more ‘lesson’ dives that I’d like to admit. Those dives where you are lucky to be okay, but looking back you wonder why you did what you did. I remember one dive, very early in my liveaboard career, where another crew member had called me out for not being able to do something in a manner that got me to do something he didn’t want to do. Being stubborn, my response was defensive and that I could it. That led to me being on a solo dive at 100ft trying to fix a mooring that consisted of a pile of massive chain with a lot of shackles with no lift bag. Refusing to quit I ended up in a very low on air situation with far more deco than I was trained to deal with. It was a good lesson in recognizing my own limits, asking for help and actually stopping a task when necessary; although it actually took many more years to really implement those lessons. It is easier to talk about the importance of advocating for your own safety than actually doing it. As I get older, I look back at what I was expected to do on many occasions (while being paid very little) and I wish we took better care of dive industry professionals.

Ceramic dishes resting inside the Saratoga wreck Large whale shark surfacing during an open-water dive

Gannet diving for food on the Sardine Run in South Africa

What’s Next for Brandi Mueller?

Q: What does the future holds for Brandi Mueller?

A: I plan to keep travelling, taking photos and taking others with me. I love being able to share the adventure, be it through photographs and journalism or by being fin-by-fin next to another diver, taking it all in. I also hope my images and stories can help bring awareness to our water world and help inspire people to care more about conservation and our planet.

Underwater seahorse lit with backlighting by Brandi Mueller

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Brandi Mueller so passionate about World War II wrecks? She’s fascinated by the history, mystery, and the contrast between war relics and thriving marine life. Each wreck drives her to uncover the stories behind it. What is Brandi’s most memorable dive encounter? Spotting an endangered Mediterranean monk seal in Madeira — an unexpected and extremely rare moment with a species fighting for survival. What made cave diving so significant for her? It pushed her limits during intense training in Mexico. The post-certification dives felt like swimming through otherworldly underwater canyons. What is Brandi’s worst diving experience? A near-disastrous early-career dive where she ended up low on air and over her deco limits while trying to fix a mooring alone at 100ft. What are Brandi’s goals for the future? To keep travelling, shooting, and inspiring others, while raising awareness for ocean conservation through her images and storytelling.