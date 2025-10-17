Can You Dive with Low Platelets? Medical Considerations for Divers



Scuba diving is an incredible sport, but it places unique demands on the body that can turn a minor medical issue into something far more serious. For divers with a low platelet count (thrombocytopenia), the risk isn’t just about cuts and scrapes – it extends to barotrauma and decompression injuries where normal clotting plays a vital role. While diving with low platelets may be possible in some cases, it requires careful medical evaluation, awareness of the risks, and a cautious approach to ensure safety underwater.

Q: I have been diagnosed with low platelets. Is it okay to dive?

A: Before you dive, you and your doctor should consider some possible effects of having a low platelet count. In some cases, it may affect the body’s ability to clot properly in response to injury.

Cuts and bruises are common injuries in almost any recreational outdoor activity, so you should take extra care to avoid cuts and scrapes.

Middle-ear and sinus barotraumas are the most common dive injuries. They are typically self-limited, because normal coagulation stops the internal bleeding, giving divers time to seek professional medical treatment.

When a diver has issues with clotting, pressure on the wound will control bleeding. Since pressure is not possible with internal bleeding, however, ordinary ear, nose, and throat barotraumas can become medical emergencies.

Decompression injuries add another dimension to bleeding risk, as bubble formation and growth cause microscopic tissue damage through mechanical tissue disruption and normal inflammatory processes.

Coagulation can control these microbleeds, and recompression therapy can revert bubble growth, wash out inert gas, and minimise inflammation.

When a diver has clotting issues, however, the microbleeding caused by bubbles can reduce the effectiveness of recompression therapy. This problem can be critical in severe cases, such as spinal cord involvement or an arterial gas embolism.

FAQ: Diving with Low Platelets

