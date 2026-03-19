Essential Scuba Diving Safety From DAN: How to Create an Effective Emergency Action Plan

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Divers Alert Network (DAN) answers more than 2,500 emergency calls each year. In many cases, the outcomes of these incidents might have been better if an effective emergency action plan (EAP) had been place

A basic Emergency Action Plan (EAP) outlines the steps that those present should take in an emergency. The plan should be clear enough that an untrained bystander could assist if needed. Ensure your EAP is realistic by imagining various scenarios. Consider what needs to be done in each situation and include relevant steps in your plan. Every diver’s EAP should include:

Step 1: Activating Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Make a written list of emergency resources near your dive site and how to reach them. This may include hospitals, clinics, search-and-rescue providers, and evacuation services. Injured divers should always be taken to the closest medical facility, as not all injuries require hyperbaric chamber treatment. Write down any phone numbers or radio frequencies you may need in an emergency. Remember, call local EMS first, then call DAN.

In some areas, a layperson may need to transport the injured diver. In these instances, be prepared with a hard copy of directions to the nearest hospital and a contact number for the emergency room (to alert the facility that an injured diver is on the way).

Step 2: Essential Dive Safety Equipment and Oxygen

In an emergency, every moment counts. If you have a first aid kit, ensure it’s fully stocked, and the medications have not expired. Find out if emergency oxygen for scuba divers is available (onboard the boat or at a nearby dive shop). Ideally, there should be enough oxygen to care for at least one injured diver until medical personnel can arrive. If you don’t have the skills to administer emergency oxygen and basic first aid, get trained. In the meantime, identify who in your group may have these skills.

An injured scuba diver on a gurney being loaded into an ambulance for emergency evacuation to a medical facility.

Step 3: Communication and Sharing Vital Information

Tell your buddy and any dive staff (if applicable) about any allergies or medical conditions you have. If you’re uncomfortable sharing personal information, write it down, seal it in an envelope and let your buddy know where it is. Always tell someone on shore where you’re going and when you expect to return.

Managing the Scene: Roles and Rescuer Safety

A safe and effective Emergency Action Plan puts rescuer safety first and includes clearly defined roles. Precious minutes can be saved when a designated person contacts EMS while others focus on providing care to the injured diver. If your buddy is injured and no one else is available, activate EMS before performing aid. In a larger group, decide who will call EMS and direct them to the scene while others provide care. If others can lend a hand, assign someone to retrieve dive gear, manage bystanders, and/or account for divers still in the water. Ensure your plan remains effective by evaluating it every few months. Facilities close, EMS details change, first aid supplies expire, and dive buddies come and go. Periodically check supplies and practice executing the plan with your current dive group.

For an extensive range of diving health and safety information and downloadable resources, research studies, incident summaries, and free e-Learning courses, take the time to explore the DAN website. DAN.org

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Scuba Diving Emergency Action Plan (EAP)? An EAP is a clear, written set of instructions outlining exactly what steps to take in the event of a diving accident. It should be simple enough for even a non-diver or bystander to follow. Who should I call first in a diving emergency? In any emergency, you should always contact local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) first to get professional help on the way. Once EMS is activated, your next call should be to the DAN Emergency Hotline. Does every diving injury require a hyperbaric chamber? No. While many diving-related injuries involve decompression illness, not all require a chamber. Injured divers should always be taken to the closest medical facility for an initial assessment. How much emergency oxygen should be available on a dive? Ideally, a dive boat or shore site should have enough emergency oxygen to provide a continuous flow to at least one injured diver until professional medical personnel can take over. How often should I update my dive emergency plan? You should evaluate your EAP every few months. Details like local EMS numbers, the status of nearby medical facilities, and the expiration dates of first aid supplies can change over time.