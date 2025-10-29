The Nautilus Scuba Club Cairns

2025 Underwater Photography Competition

The 2025 Nautilus Scuba Club Underwater Photo Competition winners were announced at the Awards Night in August. This annual competition is open to financial club members and this year was judged by well-respected underwater photographers Gary Bell, Mark Spencer and Kevin Deacon.

Black and white winner Richard Banks

There were several open categories as well as specific categories for compact, SLR/Mirrorless and smartphone/action cameras and a video category. All images submitted must have been taken in the last two years with photographers submitting up to three images per category. There were also Portfolio categories, where entrants submit five photos to demonstrate a range of skills, techniques, and styles. In the Member’s Choice award, club members themselves voted for their favourite image.

dSLR Mirrorless winner Phil Woodhead

500 Photos, 7000 Visitors, 3 Big weeks

The competition included a major public exhibition at the Tanks Arts Centre in Cairns. Over 500 photos and video were on display for a three-week period, with around 7000 people visiting the exhibition, one of the most popular on the Cairns art calendar.

Full results, and a virtual tour of the public exhibition, can be found via the Club’s website at www.nautilus-scuba.net

Mirrorless image, Winner David George

The competition is generously sponsored by some of the biggest names in the Australian scuba diving industry, as well as many local Cairns businesses. Some big prizes were on offer again, including stays at overseas dive resorts and trips on premium liveaboards on the Great Barrier Reef from Cairns.

Fantastic image, Winner Alejandro

About Nautilus Scuba Club

Nautilus Scuba Club was established over 40 years ago to support the local dive community and promote diving in Far North Queensland. The Club currently has around 400 members making it one of the largest recreational scuba clubs in Australia. The club has a busy schedule with monthly meetings (with guest speakers), social nights and a monthly dive day-trip with one of the local dive operators. The Club also organises local multi-day trips and several overseas trips a year to destinations near and far.

