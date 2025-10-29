Magazine Subscriptions
The Nautilus Scuba Club Cairns

Mirrorless-Portfolio Winner David George
Table of contents
2025 Underwater Photography Competition

The 2025 Nautilus Scuba Club Underwater Photo Competition winners were announced at the Awards Night in August. This annual competition is open to financial club members and this year was judged by well-respected underwater photographers Gary Bell, Mark Spencer and Kevin Deacon.

Black and white winner Phil Woodhead, Thresher Shark
Black and white winner Richard Banks

Club Members themselves can vote

There were several open categories as well as specific categories for compact, SLR/Mirrorless and smartphone/action cameras and a video category. All images submitted must have been taken in the last two years with photographers submitting up to three images per category. There were also Portfolio categories, where entrants submit five photos to demonstrate a range of skills, techniques, and styles. In the Member’s Choice award, club members themselves voted for their favourite image.

Huge Grouper on a very busy cleaning station.
dSLR Mirrorless winner Phil Woodhead

500 Photos, 7000 Visitors, 3 Big weeks

The competition included a major public exhibition at the Tanks Arts Centre in Cairns. Over 500 photos and video were on display for a three-week period, with around 7000 people visiting the exhibition, one of the most popular on the Cairns art calendar.

Full results, and a virtual tour of the public exhibition, can be found via the Club’s website at www.nautilus-scuba.net

Beautiful macro of fish and coral.
Mirrorless image, Winner David George

Big name sponsors and huge prizes

The competition is generously sponsored by some of the biggest names in the Australian scuba diving industry, as well as many local Cairns businesses. Some big prizes were on offer again, including stays at overseas dive resorts and trips on premium liveaboards on the Great Barrier Reef from Cairns.

Compact macro image with stunning colours.
Fantastic image, Winner Alejandro

About Nautilus Scuba Club

Nautilus Scuba Club was established over 40 years ago to support the local dive community and promote diving in Far North Queensland. The Club currently has around 400 members making it one of the largest recreational scuba clubs in Australia. The club has a busy schedule with monthly meetings (with guest speakers), social nights and a monthly dive day-trip with one of the local dive operators. The Club also organises local multi-day trips and several overseas trips a year to destinations near and far.

Congratulation to the winners

CategoryPlacePhotographerPrize
SLR/Mirrorless Portfolio1st PlaceDavid GeorgeWalindi Plantation Resort PNG trip
2nd PlaceCathie CumminsSlipins voucher
Compact Portfolio1st PlaceGlenn AbbotSpirit of Freedom trip
2nd PlaceJen BarrettBenni Marine Designs voucher
Beauty of the Great Barrier Reef1st PlaceGlenn AbbotMike Ball Dive Expeditions Trip
2nd PlaceDavid GeorgeDAN signalling sausage
Behaviour1st PlaceDavid GeorgePro Dive Cairns trip
2nd PlaceJohn DitriaScuba Diver Magazine subscription
Portrait1st PlaceAaron SmithBuceo Anilao Resort Philippines trip & Sharkskin voucher
2nd PlaceCathie CumminsBaruna Jewellery pendant
SLR/Mirrorless Wide Angle1st PlacePhil WoodheadOceanQuest trip
2nd PlaceDavid GeorgeDAN signalling sausage
Compact Wide Angle1st PlaceGlenn AbbotPure Snorkelling & Scuba Diver Magazine subscription
2nd PlaceLibby SterlingSlipins voucher
SLR/Mirrorless Macro1st PlaceJohn DitriaYongala Dive voucher & First Aid Academy
2nd PlaceKevin CoombsDiversWorld voucher
Compact Macro1st PlaceAlex Navarro OteroAquaquest voucher & Scuba Diver Magazine subscription
2nd PlaceCarmen PrinslooMike Scotland Book
Black and White1st PlaceRichard BanksAdrelaline Dive voucher & Scuba Diver Magazine subscription
2nd PlaceAlejandro Navarro OteroMike Scotland Book
Smartphone / Action Camera1st PlaceMignon PrinslooOctopus Dive voucher & Rum Runner trip
2nd PlaceMignon PrinslooDAN signalling sausage 
Video1st PlaceJan PopePassions of Paradise voucher & Liquid Scuba voucher
2nd PlaceKevin Coombs1-year subscription to Scuba Diving ANZ Magazine
Members Choice1st PlacePhil WoodheadLissenung Dive Resort PNG trip
2nd PlaceAlison SmithDiveplanit voucher
Encouragement1st PlaceKirby AbbotPADI pack
Note, all 2nd place also won a DAN signalling sausage.

