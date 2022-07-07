Goodman joins RAID for action-cam course  

Anemonefish by Jeff Goodman
Anemonefish (Jeff Goodman)

UK-based professional videographer Jeff Goodman has devised a new course for Dive RAID International called Action Camera, and says he reckons it will help any diver, from those new to underwater cameras to aspiring pros with their own YouTube following.

Goodman has been behind the camera on films above and below the surface and has written two books on underwater videography. His course offers “clear and concise” guidance on getting the best results from an action cam, says RAID, which describes the content as “lively, up-to-date, detailed, thorough and easy to follow”. 

Jeff Goodman
Jeff Goodman

“Jeff has managed to condense the experience of more than 10,000 dives and countless hours of underwater film-making and photography in a really tight package for us,” says the agency’s training head PJ Prinsloo, adding that the course illustrates how action cams have “travelled light years away from the earlier versions with regard to capabilities, function, and quality”.

Goodman runs bespoke underwater video and editing workshops for all levels of camera-user, and says he based the RAID course on his recent publication Action Camera Underwater Video Basics, although the book is not part of the agency’s official programme. 

“I set out wanting to help students to get the very best video and stills from their equipment because it is possible to get wonderful results with just a little extra attention and a few secrets,” he says. The Action Camera course costs US $135 and can be booked here.

