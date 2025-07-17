Jayne Jenkins – ‘diving in my own backyard’

Underwater photographer Jayne Jenkins will be on the Photo Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney in September, and she will be discussing the fantastic diving opportunities that lie ‘in her own backyard’ of local waters.

Jayne Jenkins was born and raised in Wales, and learned to dive in the chilly waters along the rugged Welsh coastline before moving to Australia in 1973. She has been actively involved in many facets of the diving industry for over four decades.

Jayne is a regular editorial contributor to Scuba Diver Australia and New Zealand, and her underwater images have won her many awards.

A proud Fellow International of the Explorers Club, Jayne is one of only three Australians to be inducted into the Women Divers Hall of Fame.

She has been a judge for numerous photo competitions, including the Photo Competition for World Oceans Day organised by the United Nations.

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Get your tickets now!

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.