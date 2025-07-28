Weird-and-wonderful fish with Nigel Marsh

Nigel Marsh is an Australian naturalist, underwater photographer and photojournalist whose work has been published in numerous magazines, newspapers and books, both in Australia and overseas, and he will be on the Photo Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney in September, talking about weird-and-wonderful fish.

Nigel has dived extensively around Australia, especially the Great Barrier Reef and Coral Sea, and also throughout Asia, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean and Caribbean. His underwater photographs have also won a number of international photographic competitions.

He has written over a dozen books on diving, marine life and marine related subjects, including titles for New Holland, such as Diving With Sharks, Underwater Australia, Sea Fishes of Australia and Muck Diving. Nigel also leads special photography group tours to wonderful dive destinations in Australia and overseas.

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

