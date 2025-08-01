Australian marine conservation efforts

Australian Marine Conservation Society’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Gamblin will be on the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at Sydney’s GO Diving Show in September, and he’ll be talking about various aspects of Australian conservation.

After being mesmerised by the Western Australian coast and Ningaloo Reef as a teenager and volunteering in turtle research there in the 1990s, Paul was spokesperson for the original campaign for Ningaloo in the early 2000s (that AMCS played a key role in) that boosted protection and achieved World Heritage listing.

Paul then led WWF-Australia’s work to protect offshore reefs and islands from oil and gas development, and its part of the combined efforts that forged the Kimberley conservation strategy and the world’s largest marine protected area system, in Australia’s federal waters (and in Antarctica). Working in Europe with WWF International, Paul was the architect of its campaign to awaken leaders around the world to the urgent necessity of ocean conservation, and the climate nexus.

Prior to stepping into the CEO role, Paul was the WA Director with AMCS and led the Protect Ningaloo campaign to protect the magnificent Exmouth Gulf, Ningaloo from industrialisation, and worked on a range of WA and national ocean, nature and climate priorities.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Get your tickets now!

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.