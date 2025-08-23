Choosing the right rebreather for you

Technical and CCR diving instructor Antoine Martin will be on the Tech Stage at September’s GO Diving Show ANZ, discussing how to choose the right rebreather for you.

Antoine is the founder and co-owner of Bali Dive Trek, one of the leading technical dive centres in Amed, Bali. Originally from France, he relocated to Bali over 15 years ago to pursue his passion for the underwater world with Bali Dive Trek.

He discovered scuba diving at the age of nine – a passion that has guided his career ever since Bali Dive Trek. Antoine began formal dive training in 1991 and earned his instructor credentials in 2007.

Today, he is fully dedicated to delivering advanced rebreather instruction up to the level of CCR hypoxic trimix and dual CCR.

Antoine’s technical expertise is underscored by over 800 hours logged on dual rebreather systems and more than 3,000 hours on single CCR units. He is certified on different rebreathers, including Liberty CCR (sidemount and backmount), JJ-CCR, Triton CCR, AP Diving, NEPTUN CCR, and Kiss Sidewinder, making him a versatile and highly sought-after instructor.

In his role at Bali Dive Trek, Antoine leads the most-demanding training programmes, continually develops innovative teaching methods, and ensures the highest standards of instruction. Colleagues and students alike appreciate his approachable manner, precise communication, and engaging sense of humour.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Get your tickets now!

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out.

Fantastic door prizes up for grabs

Every ticket holder will also be entered into the grand draw, which boasts an ever-increasing array of fabulous prizes, including a Seiko diving watch, liveaboard trips, and much, much more.

There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.