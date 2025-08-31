Communication between photographer and model

Sydney-based French-Australian freelance underwater photographer Nicolas Remy will be on the Photo Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September sharing practical tips to help divers look their best in front of the camera. From gear choices and body position to communication between photographer and model, you’ll learn what it takes to capture stunning, flattering images.

Nicolas is the founder of The Underwater Club, an online photography school and community with members in 18 countries, and also an ambassador for Mares and Nauticam.

His images have earned over 40 international awards and have been widely published in both print and digital media. As seasoned photojournalist, Nicolas has written dozens of articles for publications such as DivePhotoGuide, Scuba Diver Magazine, and Plongez!, covering topics including marine life, dive travel, photographic techniques, and equipment reviews.

Nicolas has served as a judge for multiple photography competitions and was Chair of the Jury for the prestigious DPG Masters 2024.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

