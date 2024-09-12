Marine archaeologist, ocean advocate, and technical diver Dr Matt Carter will be on the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney at the end of the month.

Since 2003, he has worked on underwater archaeological projects in 13 different countries, ranging from the excavation of a 2,800-year-old Phoenician shipwreck in Spain, to leading expeditions to 3D model the ghost fleets of Bikini Atoll and Chuuk Lagoon.

In 2009, Matt was awarded the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society's (OWUSS) Australasian Rolex Scholarship, where he was introduced to using rebreathers for scientific diving. Since then, he has become a pioneer in the use of CCR and photogrammetry for marine archaeology, specialising in the surveying and assessment of World War Two wrecks in Australia and the Pacific.

Matt is an International Fellow and EC50 awardee of the Explorers Club, a former Vice-President of the Australasian Institute for Maritime Archaeology (AIMA), and the New Zealand representative on the ICOMOS International Committee on Underwater Cultural Heritage (ICUCH). He has also been a specialist presenter on the television series Coast: New Zealand, a spin-off from the BBC-produced UK series Coast, and is a subject matter expert for the United Nations, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), and the Government of Australia.

Combining scientific, commercial, and technical diving for over a decade, Matt now serves as the Research Director for the Major Projects Foundation, working to protect marine ecosystems, cultures, and livelihoods threatened by polluting World War Two shipwrecks across the Blue Pacific.

Matt's talk at the GO Diving Show ANZ will be:

The Ghost Wrecks of the Blue Pacific

Dr Matt Carter - Ghost Wrecks of the Blue Pacific 2

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 28-29 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, trydives, a demonstration pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

The 2024 GO Diving Show UK, now in its fifth year, attracted more than 10,000 attendees over the weekend, and spanned an area of 10,000 sq m of exhibition space, and the Australia and New Zealand variant aspires to reaching this level in coming years.

Entry to the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ is completely free – register here to get your tickets for what is undoubtedly the diving event of 2024 in Australia. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.