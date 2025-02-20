Drysuit Diving Fatality – Creating Real Lessons Through a Human Factors Approach

Award-winning Human Factors educator and technical diver Gareth Lock will be revealing how understanding human behaviour transforms safety and performance underwater when he takes to the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show in March.

Gareth Lock is the global authority on human factors in diving and how this contributes to safety, more enjoyable dives, and divers with more capacity. Creator of the acclaimed Human Factors in Diving training programme, he is also the author of the best-selling book Under Pressure and producer of the emotionally powerful and meaningful documentary If Only…

With a Master’s degree in Human Factors and System Safety, and decades of operational experience in the military, Gareth blends academic expertise with real-world insights to help divers improve decision-making, communication, and leadership.

Drysuit Diving Fatality

In 2020, a young lady, Linnea Mills, died during a drysuit diving course in Glacier National Park. There was significant anger and frustration that this event happened as it was entirely preventable. This presentation will take a systems safety and human factors approach to identify the deeper lessons that can be learned from the event.

Human nature and societal expectations mean we have a strong tendency to blame the individuals involved – if we get rid of the ‘bad apple’, everything will be fine going forward. But the science shows that if we aren’t curious and examine the system and context, the same events are likely to happen again.

Come to this presentation if you have an open mind and want to see how to make lasting changes to the sport so we increase enjoyment and improve performance, and manage operational risk, not just liability risk.

The GO Diving Show

The GO Diving Show – the only consumer dive and travel show in the UK – returns to the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March 2025, just in time to kick off the new season, and promises a weekend full of interactive, educational, inspirational and fun content.

As well as the Main Stage – this time headlined by TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away, along with NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, Dr Timmy Gambin, who will be discussing Malta's rich maritime and wartime heritage, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia – there are again dedicated stages for UK diving, technical diving, underwater photography and inspirational tales. Andy Torbet will be MCing the Main Stage once again, as well as giving a presentation on the challenges of shooting technical diving for TV shows.

Along with the stages, there are a host of interactive elements – the ever-popular Cave, the giant trydive pool, the immersive virtual reality tech-wreck dive, breath-hold workshops and lining-out drills, marine biology zone and, new for 2025, your chance to try your hand at wreck mapping with the Nautical Archaeology Society and their ‘shipwreck' – all scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, dive centres, retailers and much more.

This year also sees the NoTanx Zero2Hero competition taking centre-stage. This competition, aimed at newbie freedivers, will see an initial 12 candidates undergo training with Marcus Greatwood and the NoTanx team in London in late-February. Then five selected finalists will compete at the GO Diving Show over the March weekend, including static apnea sessions in the pool, to find the overall winner, who will get a week-long trip to Marsa Shagra Eco-Village, courtest of Oonasdivers. Click here to register for your chance to compete.

Advance tickets now available!

Buy your day ticket now for £17.50 + booking fee and be ready for an educational, exciting and inspirational experience! Or with so many speakers over the two days, plus all the interactive displays and exhibitors to visit, why not make it a weekend, and snap up a two-day ticket for £25 + booking fee? Group ticket prices for 10+ people are also available if you are coming with your centre/club members. Book tickets on Go Diving Show website.

And as always, the ticket price includes complimentary parking. And under-16s go free of charge, so bring the kids along for a fabulous family day out!